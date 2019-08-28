Bing Beverage Launches Energy Kombucha

The Colorado-based, family-owned business that created Bing – the line of juice-based caffeinated, enhanced beverages in Cherry, Blackberry, Raspberry and Apple Crisp varieties – is adding Bing Z Energy to their kombucha portfolio, which debuted last year. The Bing Z Energy will debuted in July on the shelves of Publix Supermarkets covering states throughout the southeastern U.S.

The new Bing Z Energy line combines organic caffeine and ginseng with Bing’s traditionally-brewed, small-batch kombuchas. Bing Z Energy is initially available in Peach & Hatch Chile and Guava & Pineapple flavors. Additional flavors are planned for early next year.

“Bing Z Energy is a dramatic innovation for the kombucha category – it’s the perfect combination for the healthy, active consumer,” said Drew Jacobson, Bing’s Director of Sales. “We believe energy kombucha will soon become an essential variety for this high-growth beverage category.”

The original Bing Z kombucha line features Bing’s signature bold, fruit juices in Cherry, Blackberry and Harvest Apple varieties.

Bing Z Energy kombucha is the latest addition to Bing’s “Zoetic” product line – the company chose the word Zoetic, meaning “Of, and relating to Life” to represent the live probiotics and other natural benefits of their fermented organic products.

Bing Z Energy is currently available in Publix Markets and other fine grocery stores across the United States.