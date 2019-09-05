Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. Expands Portfolio with Four-Year Old Straight Rye Whiskey

GALENA, Ill.– Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. adds even more variety to the spirits portfolio at the independent distillery with the new release of Blaum Bros. Old Straight Rye Whiskey. Aged a minimum of four years, the small batch rye was fermented and distilled in a more traditional way, with a focus on a longer maturation.

“With our Straight Rye Whiskey, we wanted to create something unique — a bit more spicy and smoky than most traditional offerings. It’s a bit of a unique take in rye whiskey, while still maintaining the traditional characteristics familiar to rye whiskey lovers,” says Mike Blaum, co-founder and chief distiller of the family-owned operation based in Galena, Illinois.

Air dried for 18-24 months in charred white oak barrels, Blaum Bros. Straight Rye Whiskey is aged a minimum of four years. The 100 proof (50% ABV) whiskey is made from 92 percent rye which was sourced from a single farm in Illinois, five percent smoked malt and three percent malted barley.

Blaum Bros. Straight Rye Whiskey Characteristics

Proof: 100

Nose: Toasted caramel, sweet tea, and leather.

Palate: Wood spice, dried berries, and honey notes — with a burst of mint.

Finish: Maple sweetness, tapering off with hints of more mint and perique tobacco.

“This expression offers a mature rye with subtle caramel, vanilla and dried fruit notes paired with the robust rye spice that draws people into the category. We took our time with this one and are proud to have a delightful, mature 4 year-old rye from 53 gallon barrels,” says CEO and distiller, Matt Blaum.

Based in the historic town of Galena, Illinois, the Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. includes a retail shop and tasting room that welcomes over 125,000 visitors annually. Multiple 45-minute tours of the distillery are offered daily ($10 per person; under 14 free). The Blaum Bros. team shows visitors how the family-owned craft distillery selects the best grains available in the local area and abroad, then hand crafts spirits by meticulously controlling the entire process — from the milling of the raw grains, to the mashing, fermentation, and distillation on their custom-made copper stills.

Now available in fine establishments and retailers where premium spirits are sold (CO, IL, KY, TN, WI)., the 4-Year Old Blaum Bros. Straight Rye Whiskey (750 ml) is available for the suggested retail price of $49.99.

Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. is located at 9380 W. U.S. Highway 20, Galena, IL 61036.

About Blaum Bros. Distilling Co.

Blaum Bros. Distilling Co. was founded in 2013 by two brothers who found that the only way they could get along was to drink whiskey with each other. This love for the magical brown spirit led the brothers down the path less traveled; one where they ended up quitting their careers to distill fine spirits that would be enjoyed by all. After years of research, involving no formal education or hipster vests, the brothers have produced what they believe are deliciously intoxicating liquors. Are they bonafide? Only you can be the judge. As the boys always say: “Drink better, drink responsibly, and take your spirits — not yourselves — seriously.” Available at on and off premise locations in five states (CO, IL, KY, TN, WI). Visit blaumbros.com for more information.