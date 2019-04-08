Blue Ridge Bucha Expands Distribution Throughout Mid-Atlantic Region

WAYNESBORO, Va.– Since 2010, Blue Ridge Bucha’s co-founders Kate and Ethan Zuckerman have operated their small kombucha business on a shoestring, bootstrapping their way into 150+ account locations throughout Virginia, Maryland and D.C. in kegs and refillable glass bottles. The company’s consistently delicious kombucha, sustainable mission and reliable customer service has earned Blue Ridge Bucha the title of “Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage in the Blue Ridge” from readers of Blue Ridge Outdoors Magazine, as well as the national “Outstanding American Manufacturing Small Business” award presented by the SCORE Association.

Now their team’s efforts are propelling their earth-friendly beverage into four more states. Beginning this week, Whole Foods Market will be offering five flavors of the Zuckermans’ kombucha in all 58 of its Mid-Atlantic stores in D.C., Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio and Kentucky, up from the 26 stores that Blue Ridge Bucha is currently in.

It is an exciting growth opportunity, said Ethan, but not one taken lightly: “One of our core beliefs has been to intentionally limit our distribution to a regional network of accounts in order to maintain a low environmental footprint and build community. With this expansion, we are thankful to be able to continue consciously growing our partnership with Whole Foods Market while staying true to those sustainable values and processes.”

“Blue Ridge Bucha is a unique kombucha that stands out on the shelves at Whole Foods Market. Ethan and Kate Zuckerman’s passion and dedication to the craft of brewing kombucha comes through in every delicious sip. Blue Ridge Bucha products have been supported in Whole Foods Market stores with in-store demonstrations and tastings, sales and promotions, and, most excitingly, new and innovative flavors that keep customers coming back for more,” said Bill Gwynn, grocery associate coordinator of purchasing at Whole Foods Market Mid-Atlantic region.

Just in time for the spring expansion, the team at Blue Ridge Bucha partnered with Builderbeast Art & Design Build to introduce a spruced up version of their bottle design in order to better represent their brewery and taproom’s locale. “The new packaging’s layered color scheme is an homage to the distinctive hues that are special to the Blue Ridge Mountains and it encompasses our team’s outdoor spirit” said Kate. “This refreshed, minimalist aesthetic is a reflection of the tread-lightly, conscious approach that is central to our business.”

Perfect for on-the-go sipping, the resealable bottle can be refilled at a discount at Blue Ridge Bucha fountains throughout the region. Find Blue Ridge Bucha near you: blueridgebucha.com/where-to-buy/

About Blue Ridge Bucha

Founded in 2010 by Kate and Ethan Zuckerman, Blue Ridge Bucha is a Certified Organic kombucha that is handcrafted in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia and is renowned for its delicious taste. As a conscious business, Blue Ridge Bucha focuses on real ingredients, responsible packaging, employee empowerment and giving back – with sustainability at the core of it all. Blue Ridge Bucha can be found both bottled and on draft in locations throughout the Mid-Atlantic. Through Blue Ridge Bucha’s refillable bottle program, kombucha drinkers have saved over 946,686 bottles so far (and counting).