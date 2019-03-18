BodyArmor Launches Bracket Battle Competition For NCAA March Madness

WHITESTONE, N.Y.— BodyArmor, the better-for-you sports drink, will be hosting the BodyArmor Bracket Battle, which will live exclusively within the Bracket Challenge competitions on both NCAA.com and the March Madness Live App.

Fans and consumers nationwide are invited to take part in The BodyArmor Bracket Battle and see how their bracket stacks up against BodyArmor’s superstar athlete roster including James Harden, Mike Trout, Donovan Mitchell and more.

This activation comes on the heels of BodyArmor’s partnership as the Official Sports Drink of the NCAA, including March Madness. BodyArmor’s logo will be seen on coolers, cups, water bottles and on sidelines and bench areas at NCAA championships, which includes the Division I Men’s Basketball Championship and the Final Four this April in Minneapolis. In addition, BodyArmor Sports Drink will be available in all sideline coolers and locker rooms.

Each year, more than 1.1 million fans take part in the bracket challenge on NCAA.com and more than 2.2 million brackets are submitted. As part of BodyArmor’s activation, consumers will be invited to participate in the BodyArmor Bracket Battle and compete against some of the best athletes in the country.

BodyArmor athletes participating in the group include James Harden, Mike Trout, Andrew Luck, Donovan Mitchell, Mookie Betts, Dustin Johnson and more.

The Bracket Challenge provides consumers with a way to enjoy the NCAA tournament based on competition. Consumers can fill out a March Madness Division I men’s basketball bracket on NCAA.com or the March Madness Live App following the announcement of the 2019 brackets on Selection Sunday, March 17. Submissions for brackets into the BodyArmor Bracket Battle will close at noon EST on Thursday, March 21, 10 minutes prior to the first official game of the NCAA Tournament. For additional information and real-time updates throughout the tournament, consumers and fans can check out @DrinkBODYARMOR’s social handles or drinkbodyarmor.com.

About BodyArmor Sports Drink

BodyArmor is a premium, sports drink that provides superior hydration. It is packed with electrolytes, coconut water and vitamins and is low in sodium and high in potassium. Created in 2011 by Mike Repole and Lance Collins, BodyArmor contains natural flavors and sweeteners and no colors from artificial sources. In 2013, Kobe Bryant joined the BodyArmor team as the number three shareholder in the company. In 2017, BodyArmor launched BodyArmor Lyte, which has all the same nutrients as BodyArmor Sports Drink but is naturally sweetened and has only 20 calories per serving; and BodyArmor SportWater, a premium sport water designed by athletes, for athletes with a performance pH 8+ and electrolytes for sport. In August 2018, The Coca-Cola Company purchased a minority stake in BodyArmor, making them the second largest shareholder behind Repole. Today, BodyArmor is the fastest-growing sports drink within the category.