BOS Brands Launches Global ‘Go For Fun’ Marketing Campaign

BOULDER, Colo.– South African-based BOS Brands, creator of delicious, certified organic iced teas that make healthy refreshment fun, has announced a global marketing campaign encouraging people to unplug from digital devices and go for fun instead. The BOS Brands campaign will take a GO FOR FUN campaign message to the Netherlands, France, California, and its home city, Cape Town in the coming months with an integrated marketing and communications effort calling for all to disconnect in unison every Saturday this summer, starting June 8.

In the U.S., adults spend close to half of their waking hours staring at a screen. BOS wants to inspire people everywhere to reconnect to real, healthy fun, whether that is surfing, a bike ride, or live music and live in the present moment offline. The brand will leverage digital media partnerships, social media and influencers to promote the campaign with visuals inspired by old television color cards and bright, slim cans of BOS Iced Tea. The brand aims to remind its multinational audience that fun happens in real life, not on a phone, and provide the tools for a refreshing summer.

“BOS Brands is committed to bringing health, joy and great taste to thirsty people everywhere,” said Montse De Rojas, global marketing director for BOS Brands. “Our marketing activities have always been inspired by the South African expression ‘Go BOS,’ which means to go crazy in a good way, seeking health and fun. Building a campaign around a weekly digital cleanse seemed a natural next step.”

Enjoying the magic of life is in the nature of BOS. Born in Cape Town in 2010, BOS Brands harnesses the superfood power of rooibos – or “red bush” to offer two lines of premium organic iced teas in the U.S. Each can of BOS Iced Tea contains the equivalent of at least four cups of brewed rooibos, making it the ultimate health conscious elixir to reward the body, mind and spirit.

All the rooibos used in BOS beverages is hand-harvested in the magical Cederberg Mountains of South Africa, a unique 60-mile radius of pristine wilderness, just outside Cape Town, and the only place on the planet where rooibos grows.

BOS Iced Teas are available at Whole Foods, Erewon and other retailers on the West Coast, as well as on the company’s website and Amazon. For more information on BOS Iced Tea and the BOS Brands GO FOR FUN campaign, please visit bosbrands.com/en.

