Brew Dr. Kombucha Launches Power Flower Flavor

PORTLAND, Ore.— Just in time for warm weather, Brew Dr. Kombucha is rolling out its latest summer seasonal flavor. A bright and floral brew, Power Flower combines a dynamic blend of hibiscus, orange, lemon, thyme and green tea for sublime summer sipping.

“We’ve included hibiscus in various blends in our teahouses for years, so we are excited to finally unveil it in a new kombucha flavor,” said Matt Thomas, founder and CEO of Brew Dr. Kombucha. “This energizing mix of flavors perfectly complements summer and makes us excited for longer days, backyard BBQs, afternoon hikes and front porch lounging.”

A refreshing treat for summer heat, Power Flower is available now nationwide in 14 oz. and 32 oz. bottles, and kegs. A fun addition to the summer, colorfully wrapped Brew Dr. Kombucha food trucks will be distributing Power Flower bottles and delicious Power Flower Slushies from May 15 through June 15, in New York City, and throughout the summer in Brew Dr.’s home of Portland, Oregon.

Since launching Brew Dr. Kombucha in 2008 from the kitchens of Townshend’s Teahouses, the brand has continued to innovate its kombucha-making process. Using a unique vacuum still, Brew Dr. Kombucha removes the alcohol from the fermented tea without the use of heat, preserving the beverage’s beneficial live and active cultures. All varieties use Townshend’s custom organic tea blends, herbs and botanicals, resulting in a smooth and balanced taste.

For the complete list of varieties available and more information about Brew Dr. Kombucha, visit brewdrkombucha.com.

About Brew Dr. Kombucha

Townshend’s Tea Company was started by Matt Thomas in 2006 with the idea of serving great teas in a casual teahouse setting. Over the years, the effort of presenting the wide world of tea to their guests has expanded the Townshend’s collection to over 120 tea offerings, including classic teas, rare varieties, chai latte recipes made from scratch, Taiwanese bubble tea, and an herbal apothecary line. The company now operates nine teahouses in Oregon, Montana and Utah. In 2008, the company began making kombucha in the kitchens of their then two teahouses, giving it the name Brew Dr. Kombucha. It was only natural for them to choose some of the same great custom tea blends they had developed for service at their popular teahouses and ferment those into kombucha. It turns out that approach is unique, as most commercially available kombucha is flavored with juice at the time of bottling. Brew Dr. Kombucha’s flavor profiles come from attention to the quality and formulation of the organic tea and botanicals used, creating a difference you can taste.