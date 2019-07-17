Cannabis Forum 2019: The Evolution of Demand for Infused Products

The global cannabis market today — both legal and illicit — stands at $344 billion, according to New Frontier Data. With only an estimated 263 million users worldwide, the segment is poised for tremendous growth as regulatory barriers break down and consumers become more interested in the space.

In this presentation recorded on June 14, 2019 at Cannabis Forum Summer 2019 in New York City, New Frontier Data chief knowledge officer John Kagia breaks down the “five forces” currently disrupting the global cannabis marketplace, including expanded legal access, therapeutic efficacy, product innovation, convenience, and growing social acceptance. As the category rises, Kagia notes, the space for edibles and THC-infused beverages is primed for take off, with sales driven by expanded use occasions and an influx of new consumers.