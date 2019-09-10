Cascadia Managing Brands Enters Cooperation Agreement with Israel’s Practical Innovation

RAMSEY, N.J. and SHEFAYIM, ISRAEL— Ramsey, N.J.-based Cascadia Managing Brands, a leading food and beverage brand management and consulting firm has entered into a Cooperation Agreement with Israel’s leading food and beverage innovation and product development firm, Practical Innovation.

“There are people who are ‘dreamers’ and there are those who are ‘doers’. We are a bit of each, and a little more…every single day we invent original ideas which change the game for entire categories, forms of consumption, experiences or innovative methods for consumers and companies and that is why we like Cascadia Managing Brands, we are very similar and complement each other’s core strengths” stated Tal Leizer, Practical Innovation’s Chief Executive Officer. “This alliance will give our international greater access to various world markets”.

“We have been blown away with Practical’s non practical approach to innovation and new product development,” stated Cascadia Managing Brands Managing Partner Bill Sipper. “They think about as far out of the box as anyone I have seen in the industry and put forth very unique products that consumers like. Practical Innovation is just one more weapon in our arsenal for our clients.”

Practical Innovation works with a large selection of companies from the traditional industry to create their next start-up, products and/or services that are game changers in their category, worldwide.

Practical innovation is the company behind O.Vine initiation & development, “The Mushroom Benefit,” Liteez and many more international successes. They have won international innovation prizes in each and every conference or competition it has presented. In every product launch, Practical Innovation developments are immediately presented at top magazine as a trend setters.

Practical Innovation was founded out of a desire to introduce practical applications into the world of innovation, and to enable companies to present true, radical originality which will become a major growth engine for them.

Cascadia Managing Brands is a leading international brand management and consulting service practicing in North and South America, Asia, and the Middle East. Cascadia and its partners have had extraordinary success working with and launch such successful brands as Evian, Nantucket Nectars, Naked Juice, Zico Coconut Water, Hint Water, C2O Coconut Water and most recently, Liquid Death and O. Wine Essence Water.

They provide strategy, sales execution, and brand management for large and small food and beverage companies.

