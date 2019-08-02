Cbdelight Partners with Mancini Beverage to Expand Distribution

TRUMBAUERSVILLE, Pa.– Cbdelight (a division of Good Design Inc.) announced that it has partnered with Northeast Beverage, a division of Mancini Beverage, to expand the brand’s footprint in Connecticut and Rhode Island.

Mike Aiello, General Manager of Northeast Beverage said: “We are very excited to add CBDelight to our portfolio here at Northeast. The category is in its infancy here and to add a brand with both the great taste and potency of CBDelight, we feel will be a great introduction and trial for these new consumers.”

Ashleigh Baldwin, CEO of Good Design Inc. remarked: “With R.F. Culbertson and Matt Falvey supporting Northeast’s seasoned team, we know we’re going to make a big splash in the CT and RI markets. Cbdelight is a rare find in the growing CBD space, combining great taste and reliable potency at an unbeatable price. We’re looking forward to working with Northeast in this frontier market, especially as we introduce a new CBD beverage device this fall. Stay tuned!”

Cbdelight is in hundreds of bars and restaurants as both a cocktail mixer and an alternative to alcohol. It’s a rare case of one beverage wearing two very different hats, but it illustrates the magic of CBD. Consumers can also find cbdelight in gyms, juice bars and coffee shops. Baldwin continued: “Distributors such as Northeast Beverage are rare because they have a high touch point alongside a high level of service. In many markets, cbdelight is one of the first CBD beverages to show up on shelves. Therefore, we want to have a distribution partner who understands our product, and is willing to speak to their customers about the importance of CBD and this emerging category.”

About Mancini Beverage

With 60 years in the beverage business, Mancini Beverage knows what it takes to get it done.They deliver superior beverage distribution by combining deep local knowledge, an extensive portfolio of quality product, seamless logistics and delivery, and a keen focus on outstanding customer service. Today, Mancini Beverage services more than 8,500 customers in Rhode Island and Connecticut, and their product portfolio includes industry leading brands in all beverage categories. Please visit mancinibeverage.com for more information.

About Cbdelight

Cbdelight is the only nationwide CBD beverage supplier that combines great taste and great performance (20 mg cbd per can) with a great price ($2.99 per can). You can drink cbdelight: asa mixer, on ice, or straight from the can. Cbdelight has all natural ingredients, 20mg broad spectrum CBD. and offers zero-sugar options. Additional information can be found on the website: drinkcbdelight.com