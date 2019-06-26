CLEAN CAUSE Debuts New Packaging

AUSTIN, Texas– CLEAN Cause, the Austin-based natural and organic energy drink fueled by Yerba Mate, has launched new packaging for its 16 oz. cans.

CLEAN Cause is unique in the beverage industry, and not just because of its innovative flavors and sparkling Yerba Mate formulation. It is the only beverage company – energy drinks or otherwise – that donates 50% of its net profits to help people in need. Specifically, CLEAN Cause supports programs for people in addiction recovery. To date, CLEAN Cause has awarded $315,000 to more than 600 people in the form of “sober living scholarships.”

The new packaging design gives the Cause more visibility on the can.

“We wanted the impact of our cause to be more face-forward,” said company founder Wes Hurt. “People love CLEAN for the taste and natural energy recovery, but they also need to know that every can they drink positively effects other people too.”

CLEAN Cause is available in grocery and convenience stores like Whole Foods, Safeway, HEB and 7-11. It comes in Raspberry, Blackberry, Peach and Lemon-Lime flavors.

More About CLEAN Cause Sparkling Yerba Mate

Rich in minerals, amino acids, and naturally occurring caffeine, CLEAN yerba mate is the premium pick-me-up that won’t let you down. With only 30 calories per serving, sparkling flavors that will tantalize the taste buds, and a crash-free energy boost, it’s time to dump the junk and go CLEAN.