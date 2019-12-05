Counter Culture Partners with BKON for Launch of Kegged Cold Coffee

MOORESTOWN, N.J.— Counter Culture, pioneer of the third-wave specialty coffee movement, and BKON, beverage technology innovator and inventor of the RAIN™ (Reverse Atmospheric Infusion®) brewing process, has announced a joint partnership to launch kegged cold coffee.

The introduction marks Counter Culture’s official entry into the kegged cold coffee market, commencing a plan to spin-off of its core, year-round coffees into cold coffee products. The first, Big Trouble, is available now in Chicago, NYC, and D.C. in keg formats.

“We are thrilled to launch our first kegged cold coffee in collaboration with BKON,” said National Wholesale Manager Jesse Kahn. “With RAIN technology, we can produce a specialty cold coffee that most closely matches the inherent flavors of our roasted coffees.”

After assessing other means, Counter Culture recognized that BKON’s RAIN technology was the best solution to support their entry into the cold coffee market due to its unique abilities. Unlike alternative brewing methods, BKON’s RAIN technology controls how gases are removed from the cells of roasted coffee to saturate extractions with soluble flavor and aroma. In addition to vivid, and aromatic sensory experiences unique to RAIN, the technology allows the fresh taste to last for months after production.

According to BKON Co-Founder Lou Vastardis, “The partnership with Counter Culture showcases how RAIN is enabling an innovation leap for the industry. Until now, coffee roasters have been challenged by obstacles preventing them from commercializing cold coffee that maintains fresh flavor and delivers the true taste of the specific coffee. By eliminating these challenges, the breakthrough of RAIN is paving the way for the industry to replicate craft beer’s flywheel, providing cold coffee-loving consumers increasing availability of delicious pure-coffee options.”

“As an originator of specialty coffee’s third-wave movement, Counter Culture was a big inspiration for the genesis of BKON. This milestone is one of the most meaningful endorsements BKON could receive,” said Co-Founder, Dean Vastardis. “From the creation of our first prototype, Counter Culture has been a constant supporter of BKON’s journey. It’s truly gratifying for the relationship to evolve to where we are innovating a new chapter of craft coffee together as partners.”

Sourced from the Cinco de Junio cooperative in Nicaragua, the new Big Trouble cold coffee is sweet and mild with notes of caramel, nuttiness, and dark chocolate in varying proportions. The freshly harvested coffee boasts a clean taste and low acidity.

About Counter Culture Coffee

Since its founding in 1995, Counter Culture has been in a relentless pursuit of coffee perfection through a dedication to real environmental, social, and fiscal sustainability and a commitment to creating cutting-edge coffee people. For two decades, Counter Culture has been a pioneer of coffee quality and sustainability. Their coffee department continues to cultivate relationships with growers and organizations around the world in order to build trust, improve quality, and foster transparency.

About BKON

BKON is dedicated to enabling beverage brands with technology platforms and know-how, to produce precise and scalable natural beverage outcomes of the highest quality. We are relentlessly focused on innovating systems for the world of craft refreshment with our RAIN™ (Reverse Atmospheric Infusion®) technology. RAIN beverage outcomes create new rules for flavor enhancement, product stability, and production efficiencies. RAIN-powered platforms include the industrial-scale STORM™ brewer, which brings high definition flavor, unmatched stability advantages and transformative operational efficiencies to the commercial cold brew production process. For more information visit bkonbrew.com. Stay connected on Instagram @bkonbrew.

