Crafted Brand Company Announces Mr. Checkout Partnership

ENCINITAS, Calif.– Crafted Brand Company, the nationwide natural beverages to include cocktail mixers and Organic Sparkling Drinking Vinegars, has unveiled their new partnership with Mr. Checkout.

Crafted Brand Company encompasses two divisions, Crafted Cocktails and Crafted Sparkling Water. The mixer line encompasses nine natural flavors and five shrub flavors. Building on a successful national distribution of cocktail mixers and shrubs, the Organic Sparkling Drinking Vinegars bring a tasty miracle of modern mixology in the form of an all-natural/organic functional beverage sweetened with 100 percent agave nectar. Similar to the mixers and shrubs, the functional beverages are made with natural, high quality ingredients such as fruit and apple cider vinegar to provide great taste without added sugars, artificial ingredients or preservatives. Each bottle provides one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to provide your recommended daily vinegar health aid in a great tasting beverage.

Organic Sparkling Drinking Vinegar Flavors include Blackberry, Strawberry, Ginger and Club Soda with Hawaiian Sea Salt. Mixer flavors include Margarita, Mule, Pina Colada, Mai Tai, Spicy Watermelon, Jalapeño Pineapple, Bloody Mary, Gimlet and Strawberry Daiquiri and their five Shrubs: Blackberry, Asian Pear, Ginger, Strawberry and Pineapple.

For more information about Crafted Brand Company, visit craftedbrandcompany.com

About Crafted Brand Company

Founded in 2013 by Felicia Vieira, Crafted Brand Company offers all-natural cocktails mixers, shrubs and functional beverages to retailers, bars and consumers around the world. Since its inception, the once home-grown business has grown exponentially, increasing production by 500 percent and now available to any size retailer within the United States. Using 100 percent agave and no added sugars or preservatives, all of Crafted Brand Company’s products are delicious, healthy and under 60 calories per serving. Crafted Brand Company’s mission is to bring the quality and flavors from the world’s top mixologists home to consumers nationwide.