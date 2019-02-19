Crystal Geyer Announces Launch of Three New Beverages

OLANCHA, Calif.— Crystal Geyser Water Company is excited to announce the launch of three new beverages joining its established family of all-natural and healthy sparkling waters and unsweetened teas at Natural Products Expo West, March 7 and 8.

The company was founded in 1977 in the heart of Napa Valley with a philosophy to create the best tasting beverages using only highest quality ingredients. Consumers have long enjoyed Crystal Geyser Sparkling Mineral & Spring Waters as well as the award-winning Tejava unsweetened black tea.

In response to consumer demand, Crystal Geyser Water Company proudly announces the re-launch of Juice Squeeze. A favorite for years with health-conscious consumers looking for a little bit of natural juice flavor and sweetness in their sparkling water, Juice Squeeze is ready to make a comeback with updated packaging and delicious, refreshing and all-natural ingredients. Sweetened only with fruit juice, including monk fruit juice concentrate, Juice Squeeze is sure to satisfy consumers looking for great-tasting, lower-sugar refreshment. Juice Squeeze will be available in sleek 12 oz. cans in the following four flavors: Ruby Grapefruit, Mountain Raspberry, Passion Fruit Mango and Wild Berry.

In honor of the company’s founding year, Crystal Geyser has created 1977 Napa Valley Sparkling Mineral Water, a special edition line of sparkling mineral waters enhanced with refreshing all-natural flavors inspired by Napa Valley’s fruitful bounty. Sparkling mineral water is appreciated for its naturally healthy, crisp, fresh taste. Sourced and bottled in the USA, 1977 offers consumers an elevated taste experience with its lineup of Original, Black Currant, Lemon Zest and Chardonnay Grape.

Tejava Origins is the newest release in the company’s Tejava line of unsweetened ready to drink teas. The tea is brewed in two delicious varieties: Hojicha Green Tea and Fujian Oolong Tea. Recognizing current consumer demand for transparency of ingredients in their beverage choices, Tejava Origins is unsweetened, certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Kosher. Tejava Origins tea leaves are sourced from some of the best growing regions in the world. The Hojicha (pronounced Hoh-Jee-Cha) green tea has a deeply roasted taste, with just a touch of nutty flavor. The Fujian (pronounced Foo-Jee-In) oolong tea is a proprietary blend distinguished by a subtle floral note with a smooth toasted flavor.

Crystal Geyser Water Company invites you to stop by booth H602 at Natural Products Expo West to sample these and all the Crystal Geyser beverages.