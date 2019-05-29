Distribution Roundup: KiiTO Launches Nationwide in Specialty Retailers

KiiTO Launches Nationwide with Specialty Retailers

Plant-based protein drink maker KiiTO announced today its nationwide expansion with Sprouts, Farmers Market, The Fresh Market and Wegmans, a move that follows the brand’s January launch in Southern California with Erewhon and Equinox Gym stores.

KiiTO co-founders Grant Tungate and Kendall Dreyer told BevNET they anticipate the brand will be in 700 stores across the country by July and in more than 1,000 accounts by the end of the year.

“We’re really excited to be kicking off with Sprouts, Fresh Market, and Wegmans,” Tungate told BevNET. “We feel they have a great eye for disruptive brands and they’re continually upgrading their sets to provide healthy, on-the-go options.”

According to Tungate, KiiTO intends to eventually scale nationwide and enter mainstream channels including drug and convenience, but for the immediate future the brand is focused on deeper penetration in the natural and specialty channels.

KiiTO’s line includes Vanilla Ashwagandha, Chocolate Maca, and Matcha Moringa flavors. Each is made with coconut milk, a pea protein base and various superfoods, and contains 20 g of protein, 7 g of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), and 1 g of sugar. The line retails for $4.99 per 12 oz bottle.

Although the brand’s name may seem like a reference to the “keto” diet trend, the association is not intentional (according to the company “Kiito” means “silk” in Japanese). Although the drink’s low sugar count and use of MCTs would make it “keto friendly,” Tungate and Dreyer said the brand is not married to the diet but is instead a functional, refrigerated protein product designed to compete with brands like REBBL and Koia.

“We love that association and think it’s a trend that’s here to stay,” Tungate said, however the company is not looking to lean into the association too heavily. “We do not anticipate changing the way we’re speaking in our current marketing, so the way we’re speaking right now is a good indication on how things will continue.”

TeaRIOT Goes Nationwide with Whole Foods

Venice Beach, Calif.-based teaRIOT is launching nationwide with Whole Foods stores this month. Speaking to BevNET last week, founder Laura Jakobsen said the brand’s core mission remains the same as ever — if now fueled by a sharper focus.

“Our focus is on emerging as the ‘new energy,’” Jakobsen said. “The reason why we tripled down and anchored the brand in energy is because we hear that afternoon energy is where people are looking for alternatives.”

The brand, founded in 2016, is aiming to meet that need with a combination of potent natural caffeine and L-theanine (100 mg per 12 oz PET bottle across all SKUs) from green tea. Each flavor — Hibiscus Glow, Matcha Rise, Lemon Yerba Mate, Cider Kick, and Turmeric Shine — will be priced at $3.99 or below, with two-for-five promotional pricing to drive trial. Jakobsen said the launch will also be supported with a digital marketing campaign.

At Whole Foods, teaRiot will join a growing natural energy set that features a range of brands, including Guayki, Hiball, Steaz and Runa. Last March, MatchaBar introduced its matcha-based energy drink Hustle, which also contains L-theanine, initially as a Whole Foods exclusive.

In addition to its nationwide presence in Whole Foods, teaRIOT is currently sold on Amazon and at select Target locations. The company also recently closed a $3 million Series A round of funding which will be used to support distribution growth and digital marketing efforts.

As it seeks to disrupt the energy space, teaRIOT is also looking to capture the attention of one of the category’s biggest demographics: gamers. The brand recently signed on as the official energy drink sponsor for professional esports team FlyQuest, which competes in the League of Legends Championship Series. Along with supplying team members and staff with product, teaRIOT will also be featured in digital and live event activations, including college career networking fairs aimed at introducing students to the esports industry.

“We are stepping into esports because the power from tea gives you energy but also helps mental performance,” she said. “One of the reasons we are doing this is to let the category know we are anchored in energy and there’s a new type of energy that is 100% plant-based that will be a strong competitor.”

Rise Goes Nationwide in Walmart

Nitro cold brew coffee maker Rise Brewing Co. is the latest addition to Walmart’s expanding innovative beverage set, entering more than 2,300 doors with the retailer nationwide.

Speaking with BevNET this week, Rise CEO Grant Gyesky said the move has pushed the New York-based brand into certain regions across the country ahead of schedule, but that Walmart’s ambitious and supportive approach to developing its emerging brands set convinced the company to work with the retailer.

“To be in 2,300 Walmarts is a lot different than being in 2,300 locations in the New York area where we had the ability to cycle the stores, work with our DSD distributors, work with brokers, merchandisers, and really get a lot of physical touch and presence,” Gyesky told BevNET.

Gyesky said going nationwide with Walmart has forced the company to adopt a number of digital tools it had considered using in the past but never had reason to until now, including geo-targeted digital advertising and coupons.

In addition to Walmart, Rise has continued to expand along the East and West Coasts, adding new accounts including Safeway-Albertsons in Northern California, Whole Foods in the South Pacific region, as well as Erewhon, Lazy Acres, and Bristol Farms. The brand has also entered specialty and natural retailers including Lucky’s Market and Fresh Thyme, where it will have “semi-national” distribution, Gyesky said.

“Those are giving us somewhat of a more shotgun approach than we took last year, but still staying within that specialty and natural channel where we know our real core adopter consumer is at the moment,” he said.

CHERRiSH Adds Jewel-Osco

Cherry juice maker CHERRiSH announced this month it has added 188 Jewel-Osco stores in Illinois and Northwest Indiana.

“We’re seeing that more of our customers are coming in with a better understanding of general

nutrition and product ingredients, and they’re turning toward cleaner, healthier options,” said Eric

Haacker, produce business manager of the Jewel-Osco family of stores, in a press release. “We thought this was the perfect time to partner with CHERRiSH, and we’re especially excited to offer our customers the opportunity to taste the beverage and learn all about its many health benefits.”

According to CHERRiSH, the brand will focus in the coming months on adding accounts in Texas, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, and Washington, as well as Canada and Europe.

One Village Coffee Partners with BKON

Beverage technology company BKON has partnered with specialty coffee roaster One Village Coffee to produce a line of canned cold brew products, the company announced last week in a press release.

The line of single origin coffees — sourced from Peru — will be available in select Wegmans locations in the Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Maryland markets.

“BKON has been an amazing team to work with – the value they deliver through their technology and beverage crafting experience has helped us determine the best path forward,” said One Village Coffee president Andrea Hackman in the release. “Having a responsive, knowledgeable partner makes all the difference when launching a new product.”