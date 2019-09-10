Doctor D’s Introduces Three New Sparkling Probiotic Flavors

LOUISVILLE, Colo.— Doctor D’s, a leading brand of live-fermented probiotic beverages, announced today three new refreshing and easy-to-drink flavors: Berry Lavender, Hibiscus Cooler, Lime Mint Mojito. The new flavors join Doctor D’s lineup of nine flavors serving to support digestive health and well-being and helping people to take control of their health from the inside out.

Doctor D’s produces a wide spectrum of probiotics and is also packed with electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and beneficial enzymes. Doctor D’s is not only delicious but also low in calories and sugar, and each flavor contains only the highest quality organic juices and ingredients. It is also gluten-free, vegan, caffeine-free, and non-GMO.

The flavor profiles of the new sparkling probiotic beverages include:

Berry Lavender – A light blending of organic blueberry and cranberry juices contrast deliciously with naturally steeped lavender for a tart, floral, and not too sweet flavor. It will delight your taste buds and provide antioxidants and additional benefits on top of all the goodness already packed into a bottle of Doctor D’s.

Hibiscus Cooler – Organic steeped hibiscus and mint couple in every bottle for a flavor that you won’t be able to get enough of. Tasty, low in sugar, and extremely easy to drink, Hibiscus Cooler is the perfect flavor to take on a picnic, or a hike, to keep yourself hydrated and satisfied.

Lime Mint Mojito – This delicious new flavor balances the citrus of lime juice with cool mint from freshly steeped leaves. The result? A refreshing and invigorating flavor that quenches your thirst and helps cool you down after a run or on a hot summer day.

“Demand for vegan-friendly, healthy drinks is higher than ever, as consumers become more aware of the importance of gut health. By pairing natural, refreshing flavors with the benefits of probiotics, vitamins, minerals, etc., we are bringing our customers more choice in the functional drink category,” said Stuart Dimson, co-founder of Doctor D’s. “Doctor D’s offers customers a delicious beverage experience with all the health benefits of water kefir, including a healthy, happy gut.”

Doctor D’s Sparkling Probiotic began in 2014 when Stuart Dimson created his first healthy water-kefir drink at home while working as an acupuncturist. The brand is now sold in 2,000+ outlets including Whole Foods, Sprouts, King Soopers, Natural Grocers, and Publix.

To learn more about Doctor D’s, visit doctordslive.com and follow us at @doctordslive on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Doctor D’s

Doctor D’s is a leading brand of live-fermented probiotic beverages available in nine delicious flavors. Handcrafted since 2014, Doctor D’s has grown from a kitchen in Louisville, Colorado, to over 2,000 retail locations across North America.Doctor D’s is made with organic ingredients, pink Himalayan salt, and live fermented water kefir. The beverage provides probiotics, electrolytes, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and digestive enzymes. Doctor D’s services health, traditional, and specialty retailers. Learn more about Doctor D’s at doctordslive.com.