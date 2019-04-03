Elevator Talk: Fermenting Fairy Aims to Heal with Fermented and Probiotic Products

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Lauren Mones is the founder and CEO of Fermenting Fairy, a company that develops a line of probiotic and fermented foods focused on healing the gut. The brand’s clean ingredient beverages include fermented ginger-based lemonades and vegan coconut milk kefir. Fermenting Fairy is in the market for a seed round of capital, which will go toward expanding production and marketing efforts.

