Elevator Talk: Protea Is Bringing Almond Milk Tea Lattes to Boston

Our Elevator Talk pitch series showcases up-and-coming food and beverage brands within the industry. Meet the founders behind the hottest brands hitting the market and hear their plans to stand out on shelves. You can catch this series on BevNET and Instagram TV, with new pitches shared every week.

Chnia Williams is the founder of Protea, a beverage startup that’s offering a line of plant-based tea lattes made with fresh crafted almond milk and sweetened with honey. The brand aims to deliver a premium experience by lightly brewing organic tea leaves for a smooth and non-bitter flavor. The company is in its early stages, working in a shared commercial kitchen in Boston. Williams is open to finding a partner or mentor that has experience in beverage sales, marketing and distributing to help grow the brand.

