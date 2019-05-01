Essentia Announces Q1 Results

BOTHELL, Wash.— Essentia, the pioneer of ionized alkaline bottled water in the U.S., has announced $53 million in measured retail sales across all channels for Q1 – an increase of $18 million over Q1 2018. Essentia surpassed the $215 million in measured retail sales mark in the last 52 weeks—solid demonstration of the company’s growth leadership in the premium water category.

Essentia’s strong performance in the first quarter of the year has the company on track to achieve or exceed its growth and expansion goals. Essentia credits its success over the past three months to sales velocity and increased points of distribution in the U.S., directly driven by consumer demand. Essentia’s integrated marketing efforts have heightened brand awareness and resonated well with its core millennial audience. This announcement follows the company’s most financially successful year, generating nearly $196 million in measured retail sales in 2018, representing 59% growth.

“The first few months of the year are not typically the key selling season for bottled water, yet our business continues to grow and outpace our previous accomplishments,” said Ken Uptain, CEO and founder of Essentia Water. “While I’m thrilled with our results to date, we’re focused on continuing to live out our brand philosophy of overachievement by demonstrating positive momentum and reaching even bigger business milestones in 2019.”

About Essentia Water, LLC

The first ionized alkaline bottled water offered in the United States, Essentia’s philosophy is that a better you starts with a better water. Headquartered in Bothell, WA, Essentia Water, LLC pioneered ionized alkaline water in 1998 and is known for its unique ionization process. The brand is now distributed in nearly 90,000 retailers across the United States. It’s the no. 1 alkaline water brand and the no. 1 selling bottled water brand in the natural channel. In a clinical study conducted in 2016, Essentia was shown to be better at rehydrating. To learn more about Essentia, please visit essentiawater.com or connect with Essentia on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.