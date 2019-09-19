Expo East 2019 Video: Katy Perry Talks Bragg Investment, Bringing Apple Cider Vinegar Mainstream

This summer, after 107 years as an independent company, apple cider vinegar maker Bragg Live Food Products was acquired by an investor group that included firms Swander Pace and Dragoneer Investment Group, as well as pop star Katy Perry and her fiancée, actor Orlando Bloom.

At Natural Products Expo East 2019, Perry sat down with BevNET to discuss how her relationship with the company’s longtime CEO Patricia Bragg led her to invest in the company and take a seat on its board of directors. In this video interview recorded at the show, Perry talks about learning the beverage industry, why she always takes apple cider vinegar with her on the road, how her entertainment background helps her to bring “outside the box” thinking to the board room, and why she considers herself a “lightworker” and “part of the higher consciousness of humanity.”