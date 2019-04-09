Fairlife Test Launches New Product in Northeast, Southeast and Mid-Atlantic Regions

CHICAGO– Fairlife, LLC has announced plans to introduce and testfairlife nutrition plan, its brand new meal replacement shake, at more than 200 BJ’s Wholesale Club locations in the northeast, southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States before expanding into national distribution. Currently available only in chocolate, the lactose-free beverage is designed to satisfy hunger and help consumers pursue sustainable health goals with the nutrition they need. It combines fairlife ultra-filtered milk with real cocoa for a deliciously flavorful drink with a rich and creamy texture.

Fairlife nutrition plan contains 30 g of high-quality dairy protein, 2 g of sugar and is rich in eight essential vitamins and minerals. Each 11.5 oz.bottle also offers 60 percent of the recommended daily value of calcium but has no gluten, no artificial preservatives and no artificial flavors or colors. It is available at a suggested retail price of $16.66 per 12-pack for a limited time only at the BJ’s Wholesale Club stores in Ohio, Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, Philadelphia, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

Following this test launch of fairlife nutrition plan, the company will add a vanilla flavor and expand its distribution to include major grocery, retail and convenience stores nationwide. For more information about fairlife nutrition plan and the complete portfolio of fairlife products, please visit fairlife.com.

About Fairlife, LLC

Fairlife, LLC produces and markets nutritious and great-tasting milk beverages made using a cold-filtration process that removes lactose and sugars while concentrating the natural proteins, nutrients, and minerals found in cow’s milk. The company was founded in 2012 by Mike and Sue McCloskey of Select Milk Producers, Inc., a group of dairy farmers dedicated to using exceptional cow care and sustainable farming practices to yield higher quality milk. The line of delicious, creamy, lactose-free fairlife products includes: fairlife ultra-filtered milk, cow’s milk with 50 percent more protein and 50 percent less sugar than regular milk for the whole family; Core Power High Protein Shakes, a sports drink to help build lean muscle and support athletic recovery; fairlife with DHA, an ultra-filtered milk with DHA Omega-3 fatty acids to support brain health; fairlife YUP!, a line of flavored milks; fairlife smart snacks, a drinkable snack with honey and oats to help curb hunger between meals; and the newly launched fairlife nutrition plan, a high protein meal replacement shake. In partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, fairlife ultra-filtered milk and Core Power high protein shakes are distributed throughout the United States (U.S.) and Canada; all other fairlife drinks are available nationwide in the U.S.To learn more about fairlife and its collection of products, please visit fairlife.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.