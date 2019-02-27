Fanta Debuts New Wild Cherry Flavor

ATLANTA— One year after the launch of Fanta Green Apple, the brand is introducing a bold, highly anticipated flavor to its line-up with the launch of the new Fanta Wild Cherry – just in time for spring.

“Cherry is one of our best-selling flavors across the Coca-Cola family of products and a natural fit within our Fanta line-up,” said Debra Origel, associate brand manager, Fanta.“When it came time to launch a new flavor, we knew it had to be Wild Cherry based on the overwhelmingly positive response we received. With Fanta Wild Cherry, we’re giving consumers what they love.”

Featuring a distinctly tart yet sweet profile, Fanta Wild Cherry combines refreshing fruit notes with a sharp edge, offering consumers an exciting new flavor that brings the taste of the season to life.

Hitting shelves across the southeast, southwest and mid-west this month in 12 oz. aluminum cans, 20 oz. bottles and 2-liter bottles, the latest flavor profile for the popular beverage is so bold that five senses may not be enough.

In addition, delivering on Fanta’s commitment to reducing sugar, Fanta Wild Cherry has less than 11 g of sugar per 100mL – resulting in less sugar overall than other current recipes.

For more information on the latest release, please visit fanta.com or follow the brand on Instagram @Fanta.