GNC Launches Mad Pony Energy

PITTSBURGH– The stampede is coming, America. Today, GNC Holdings, Inc., a global health and wellness brand that helps people LIVE WELL, announced the launch of MAD PONY ENERGY, available exclusively at the retailer and on GNC.com. Packing a punch with nature-based extract NeuroFactor™, 200 mg of caffeine and no sneaky sugars, this new beverage delivers unbridled energy and mad flavor to tackle anything this holiday season and beyond.

“I couldn’t be more excited to let MAD PONY™ out of the stable,” said Ryan Ostrom, Chief Brand Officer, GNC Holdings, Inc. “We harnessed an opportunity to use our expertise in nutritional science, and an established supply chain of quality ingredient sources, to create a superior energy drink that we can stand behind. GNC MAD PONY™ is a fun new brand that encourages people to live well and embrace who they are, and not follow someone else’s rules. We like to call it, living the “Get Mad. Buck Hard.” lifestyle – go wild, be eccentric and be proud.”

To inspire people to show off their authentic lives, GNC launched the #BuckHardChallenge on TikTok. Capitalizing on the social platform’s inherent dance challenge trend, fans are encouraged to crack open a can of MAD PONY™ and share with friends how it fuels their inner weirdness – all set to the song “I Want a Pony” by Krause. Join the party and participate in the challenge by following @madponyenergy and #BuckHardChallenge across TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter. Fans who stand out from the herd may receive a special surprise for participating.

Product Facts

MAD PONY™ ENERGY contains a unique blend of high-quality ingredients including:

No sugar… this is a sugar-free zone

200 mg of all-natural caffeine for intense focus and taurine

Essential vitamins such as B6 and B12 as well as CoQ10 for overall energy production, mental and heart health

Includes nature-based extract NeuroFactor™, that may impact Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor (BDNF), a key neuroprotein involved in overall brain health

GABA, a naturally occurring amino acid that works on neurotransmitters and brain function

MAD PONY™ is available in three lip-smacking flavors like Cherry Berry, Orange Mango and Watermelon that’ll help fuel your weird. These liquid gold flavors are available to purchase as individual 16 oz. cans (MSRP: $2.49) or in a pack of ponies (MSRP: $25.99 for a case of 12). For more information, visit GNC.com.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) is a global health and wellness brand that helps people live well. The company is known and trusted for quality performance and nutritional supplements, and its broad assortment features innovative private-label products as well as nationally recognized third-party brands, many of which are exclusive to GNC.

GNC’s diversified, omni-channel business model has global reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand that provides customers with excellent service, product knowledge and solutions. The company serves consumers worldwide through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise activities, and e-commerce. GNC also has exceptional innovation and product development capabilities and generates revenue through corporate partnerships. As of June 30, 2019, GNC had approximately 8,000 locations, of which approximately 5,900 retail locations are in the United States (including approximately 2,000 Rite Aid licensed store-within-a-store locations) and the remainder are locations in approximately 50 countries. gnc.com.