Good Day Launches Premium CBD-Infused Beverage Line

LOS ANGELES— Good Day, an innovative new beverage brand, has announced the launch of its line of premium CBD-infused beverages designed to keep you balanced throughout every part of the day: cold brew coffee for a boost of easygoing energy, citrus sparkling water for mental and physical refreshment, and chamomile herbal tea for enhanced relaxation and stress release. Good Day CBD-infused Cold brew coffee is the first variety available for immediate purchase on the Good Day website, with the Chamomile herbal tea and Citrus sparkling water varieties to follow in the coming months. The Good Day brand was established with the mission to provide clean, functional beverages to support the founders’ belief that everybody can benefit from more good days.

Good Day’s first product launch is a CBD-infused cold brew coffee made with a carefully selected, custom blend of Fair-Trade Organic coffee sourced from farms in Guatemala, Nicaragua, and Colombia. Each can contains clean, minimal ingredients, including reverse-osmosis and ultraviolet filtered water, organic cold-brewed coffee, and 15 milligrams of CBD from hemp extract sourced from Farm Bill Registered farms in Colorado. Good Day’s unsweetened cold brew is a strong yet smooth, ready-to-drink black coffee beverage with gentle acidity and tasting notes that include dark chocolate and spices. The coffee, along with the rest of the Good Day beverage line, avoids artificial additives such as sugar alcohols and “natural flavors” that are commonly seen on most CBD-infused beverage labels.

“We’re so thrilled to introduce a line of truly clean beverages using the healthiest ingredients in the CBD beverage space,” said Warner Siebert, CEO and co-founder of Good Day. “All of our beverages are crafted with premium, functional ingredients and are free of artificial additives, sweeteners, and preservatives to ensure more good days all around for our customers.”

Each 8.4 oz. aluminum can contains 15 milligrams of CBD from hemp extract and is sold in 7-packs for a one-week supply at $42 ($6 per can). The brand will launch a subscription service next month which will offer automatic, recurring shipments of Good Day beverages directly to customers’ front doors. Good Day will also be available on store shelves in select retailers soon. All Good Day beverages are shelf stable, but are best enjoyed chilled or poured over ice.

With offices in LA and NYC, Good Day offers premium CBD-infused beverages free of artificial sweeteners and additives for a healthy, balanced lifestyle and more good days all around. With a line that launched with Cold brew coffee and soon to be released Citrus sparkling water and Chamomile herbal tea, Good Day aims to provide functional beverages for every part of the day to give you a little boost of balance whenever you need it. To learn more about Good Day visit www.drinkgoodday.com or follow @drinkgoodday on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.