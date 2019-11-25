Green Bee Expanding Availability In Hannaford Supermarkets Throughout Maine

BRUNSWICK, Maine— Green Bee, the first soda made with real fresh squeezed juices and sweetened with honey, announces they are now available in over 35 Hannaford Supermarkets throughout Maine.

“We are very excited about our expanded presence with Hannaford because it will allow even more customers to enjoy the #1 soda Made in Maine,” said Chris Kinkade, Founder of Green Bee.

“Green Bee helps us deliver a high quality, local product. That’s important to us and to our customers,” said Kim Kuusela Hannaford Local Merchandising Specialist.

Green Bee products can be found in 4-packs in the soda aisles of Hannaford Supermarkets.

About Green Bee

Green Bee is the first soda made with real fresh squeezed juices and sweetened with honey. Chris and his wife Lori are beekeepers and started making drinks for their three kids using honey from their own hives as an alternative to soda. Starting in their kitchen, Green Bee has grown into its own production facility in Brunswick Maine. Green Bee truly stands out as a brand that is changing how people view soda. You can taste their commitment to using real ingredients in every sip and feel good knowing that every bottle helps support farmers, beekeepers and honeybees.

For more information about Green Bee, please visit the company’s website at drinkgreenbee.com.

About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford has been local since 1883. They are proud to support over 925 local growers and producers with over 7,400 items sold throughout the Northeast. As a part of their heritage, they know that giving customers the opportunity to buy a variety of local products in our stores helps to preserve local farmland, local traditions and local jobs.

For more information about Hannaford, please visit the company’s website at hannaford.com.

For More Information

www.drinkgreenbee.com