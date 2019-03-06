High Brew Coffee Announces Plant-Based Lattes

AUSTIN, Texas– Austin’s High Brew Coffee is expanding its offerings of ready-to-drink cold brew in a can with three new plant-based lattes made with coconut and cashew milk. While High Brew previously offered dairy-free options with its Black and Bold and Triple Shot Black flavors, as well as its newly launched Sparkling Cold Brews, it was consumer feedback from social media and field events that spurred the decision for a dairy free latte. The brand discovered fans were enhancing their cold brew with nut milk so High Brew, being a brand for “do-ers”, swung into action to give these enthusiasts a plant-based option that was delicious and creamy, right out of the can.

The company’s first foray into plant-based offerings blends coconut and cashew milk for superior taste and a rich, creamy, full-mouth feel, compared to other nut milk blends. These dairy-free options contain only nine grams of sugar (35 percent less than High Brew’s current indulgent offerings) and come in three flavored lattes: Bourbon Vanilla, Toasted Coconut and Smoked Butterscotch.

To further validate High Brew’s fan base asking for non-dairy options, the brand conducted independent research that verified nine out of ten millennials are “likely” to purchase ready-to-drink coffee with 75 percent of them stating they incorporate both dairy and non-dairy into their diet. Plant-based options are not just for vegans or those with dairy allergies anymore – they have entered the mainstream.

“High Brew is a brand ‘for those who do’ so we would be remiss to ignore something our customers are so vocal about,” said David Smith, High Brew’s founder and CEO. “We worked long and hard to create a nut milk latte that was worthy of the High Brew name with clean energy, a great taste and lower sugar than many of the alternatives on the market.”

Like all High Brew products, these new Nut Milk Lattes ($2.99) are made from 100 percent Direct Trade Arabica beans and are cold brewed over time, not heat. High Brew Coffee’s Nut Milk Latte’s will debut at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California in March 2019. For more information on High Brew Coffee, visit highbrewcoffee.com.

About High Brew Coffee

After working tirelessly for 13 years to turn his tiny tea company into a household name, David Smith, co-founder of Sweet Leaf Tea, embarked on the sailing adventure of a lifetime. Discovering the benefits of refreshing cold-brewed coffee during warm nights navigating rough waters, the idea for High Brew Coffee was born. Founded in 2014, High Brew is an all-natural 100 percent Arabica blend ready-to-drink cold brew coffee made from Direct Trade coffee beans. Brewed with zero heat, High Brew Coffee offers premium low-calorie cold-brews in smooth, delicious flavors such as Double Espresso, Mexican Vanilla, Salted Caramel, Dark Chocolate Mocha, Black & Bold and Creamy Cappuccino + Protein. The brand also recently launched three Sparkling Cold Brew Flavors in Classic Black, Vintage Vanilla and Midnight Mocha, as well as Milk Chocolate + Protein, with 3 grams of fiber and 12 grams of protein. High Brew Coffee is shelf stable to perfectly accompany an active and on-the-go lifestyle. For more information, please visit highbrewcoffee.com.