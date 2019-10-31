Hoplark HopTea Releases Direct-To-Consumer Keg Delivery Program

BOULDER, Colo.— Let the good times roll! Hoplark HopTea is the first beverage company to release a one-of-a-kind keg delivery program, which is now available for home, office or on-premise delivery to fans nationwide. This unprecedented service makes waves in a never- before-explored territory of direct-to-consumer keg delivery anywhere in the US. The 1/6bbl kegs may be filled with any of HopTea’s refreshing flavors, including limited and specialty releases.

“We take pride in pushing the boundaries of what is possible as a beverage company. Our new, direct-to-consumer keg service pushes boundaries on the possibilities within our industry. We look forward to bringing the HopTea experience to the front door of all craft beverage enthusiasts,” says Dean Eberhardt, Co-Founder of Hoplark HopTea.

In order to offer this unique service, Hoplark HopTea is working with global keg supplier, Unikeg. Their 100% recyclable, “one-way” kegs do not require the consumer, restaurant or bar to return empty kegs. For local fans, Hoplark will offer 1/6bbl American Sankey kegs that can be picked up at the Boulder taproom or delivered and retrieved personally by the Hoplark HopTea team.

“We love working with partners that have new and exciting ideas,” Annemieke Hartman, Global Commercial Director of KeyKeg. “HopTea is a fantastic example of an innovative brand making a dream a reality. I am delighted that we are partnering with them to deliver fresh draught HopTea to bars and restaurants across the US in our kegs for consumers to enjoy.”

Hoplark HopTea is seeking businesses interested in offering HopTea at their restaurant, bar, office or event service. Interested parties who would like to learn more or place an order can reach out to Hodding Hall at Hodding@HopTea.com.

About Hoplark HopTea

Hoplark HopTea combines the flavor of a high-quality cup of tea with the distinct aroma and flavor of Pacific Northwest-grown hops. Created by founders Andrew Markley and Dean Eberhardt, HopTea is handcrafted, canned and shipped from the Hoplark HopTea Brewery in Boulder, Colorado and made with simple, real ingredients. Each of the four core flavors offer a zero sugar, gluten-free, zero calorie substitute to a traditional high-calorie brew. HopTea is available in your local Whole Foods store or online. To learn more please visit, hoptea.com/.