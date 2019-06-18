In the Courtroom: Outlaw Beverage Claims Co-Founder Collins Stole Design, Branding, Formula for A Shoc

Outlaw Beverage, Co-Founder Collins Tangle Over A-Shoc

Energy drink brand Outlaw Energy is targeting its co-founder Lance Collins for allegedly stealing the brand, design and formula for Adrenaline Shoc, a new product line which was announced in April.

Earlier today, Outlaw Beverage Inc. was reportedly denied a preliminary injunction that would block Collins and Adrenaline Shoc (aka A-Shoc) distributor Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) from launching the product this month.

Collins, who has created beverage brands such as FUZE, Core and NOS, remains the second largest shareholder in Outlaw Beverage.

Earlier today, A-Shoc shared a statement with BevNET in which the company said the Delaware Court of Chancery has “emphatically” rejected Outlaw’s case. According to the statement, Chancellor Andre G. Bouchard determined that Outlaw’s claims were based on “uncorroborated assertions” by CEO Jesus Delago-Jenkins and that the case was unlikely to succeed.

In response to the ruling, Collins said: “A Shoc is full steam ahead. A Shoc Energy products will be in the market by next week! Get ready America for A Shoc to revolutionize the energy category.”

A Shoc is set to launch in roughly 30-40,000 stores this month, largely in the convenience channel. The brand’s regional priorities will include all of California, Texas, and Nevada as well as Denver and Chicago, with a broader expansion planned for September.

Fairlife Hit With Class Actions Suits

Embattled dairy brand Fairlife is facing a pair of class action complaints over alleged deceptive marketing practices, as the fallout continues from a video released earlier this month exposing animal abuse at the company’s flagship partner farm.

In a June 11 filing with the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois Eastern Division, the plaintiff, Alain Michael, accused Fairlife, along with co-founders Mike McCloskey and Sue McCloskey, of deceiving consumers by promising to provide “extraordinary care and comfort for our cows.”

“Fairlife’s and its founders’ ‘promise’ is a sham,” the complaint reads. “Their cows do not receive ‘extraordinary care and comfort.’ As a matter of routine and practice, Fairlife’s cows are tortured, kicked, stomped on, body slammed, stabbed with steel rebar, thrown off the side of trucks, dragged through the dirt by their ears, and left to die unattended in over 100-degree heat.”

A second complaint on the same charges was filed by plaintiffs Andrew Schwartz and Alice Vitiello in the same U.S. District Court on June 12.

The lawsuits stem from the release of undercover video provided by animal rights organization Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) that showed graphic abuse of cows at Fair Oaks, Ind.-based Fair Oaks Farms, which is owned by McCloskey. The footage — which shows newborn calves being beaten, kicked, and tossed, among other acts of cruelty — has led to public backlash, including organized protests at the company’s Chicago headquarters and retailers such as Family Express, Strack & Van Til, and Jewel-Osco removing Fairlife products from store shelves.

Plaintiff’s attorneys are seeking damages, expenses and costs, and to permanently enjoin Fairlife and the McCloskeys from engaging in unlawful conduct.

One arrest has been made in the case so far: Edgar Gardozo Vazequez, 36, was detained on Wednesday by local and state police authorities on misdemeanor and felony charges of beating a vertebrate animal. Two other men — Miguel Angel Navarro Serrano, 38, and Santiago Ruvalcaba Contreros, 31 — are still being sought by police.

Fairlife has responded to the video by announcing a series of changes, effective immediately. In addition to the immediate suspension of all deliveries from Fair Oaks Farms, the company said it will complete a total audit of its 30 partner farms within 30 days and will commit to performing 24 unannounced animal welfare audits on each farm every year moving forward. Employees will also undergo an annual animal welfare training certification program.

La Croix Faces New Suit Over BPA Claims

Florida-based National Beverage Corporation (NBC), the parent company of sparkling water brand La Croix, has been targeted over claims that president Nick Caporella falsely asserted that the product’s cans were free of the chemical Bisphenol A (BPA) before it had been removed from packaging.

Albert Dewjeski, a former NBC vice president, is suing his former employer in New Jersey state court for wrongful termination, claiming that he was fired in retaliation one day after he raised his concerns to senior management that Caporella had prematurely declared all cans as BPA-free. According to the complaint, the cans were “a minimum 4-6 months away” from being replaced by BPA-free versions at the time.

NBC has disputed the claims.

“False statements were made in litigation brought by a former employee seeking to extract a monetary recovery from the company,” NBC responded in a statement. “We intend to vigorously defend our company and our brands against false claims brought by this disgruntled former employee.”

Attorneys for Dejewski are seeking damages due to lost salary and benefits, in addition to emotional distress. They are also arguing the plaintiff should be protected under New Jersey’s Conscientious Employee Protection Act, a law that protects “whistleblowers” from retaliation.