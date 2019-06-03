Keurig Dr Pepper Launches New Corporate Responsibility Strategy and Commitments

BURLINGTON, Mass. and PLANO, Texas– Keurig Dr Pepper today announced unified Corporate Responsibility (CR) commitments to deliver positive impact, less than one year following the merger of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. KDP’s new “Drink Well. Do Good.” CR platform was developed following extensive analysis across the Company’s expansive hot and cold beverage operations, and is focused in four areas where, as a combined company, KDP can drive the greatest impact: Environment; Supply Chain; Health and Wellbeing; and Communities.

Commenting on the announcement, KDP Chairman & CEO Bob Gamgort stated: “As we formed Keurig Dr Pepper 11 months ago, we recognized the unique opportunity to assess our combined footprint, address the urgent issue of plastic waste in the environment and, ultimately, create a positive impact on the people and places we touch. The result is our new vision for corporate responsibility, backed-up by specific goals that will set the pace for our transformation.”

“The entire KDP organization has quickly united behind our new “Drink Well. Do Good.” platform, and we are eager to harness the power of our more than 25,000 employees in this important work,” stated Monique Oxender, KDP chief sustainability officer. “Our new goals build from existing programs such as our conversion to recyclable K-Cup pods – already complete in Canada and on track to complete in the US in 2020 – and expanded partnerships with leading organizations like The Nature Conservancy and the Closed Loop Fund. We will seek opportunities to rapidly test, learn and apply to meet the urgent need for action and to create positive, lasting change for generations to come.”

Environment

KDP is firmly committed to reducing its environmental footprint while restoring resources for a circular economy. Eliminating packaging waste is a top priority, with a focus on holistic solutions that start with smart design for recyclability or compostability and reducing the amount of material used. KDP strategies are designed to close the loop through use of recycled content and broad engagement and investment to improve and increase recycling in communities across North America. In addition to reaffirming that it remains on track to make all K-Cup pods recyclable by the end of 2020, the Company is introducing the following new packaging goals:

Convert to 100% recyclable or compostable packaging by 2025

Use 30% post-consumer recycled content across packaging portfolio by 2025

With the announcement of these goals, KDP will also become a signatory to the “New Plastic Economy Global Commitment,” an initiative of The Ellen MacArthur Foundation. Reflecting the urgency of the issue, KDP is expanding collaboration with a number of stakeholders – including industry groups, NGOs and investment firms– to move the Company’s packaging commitments beyond independent ambitions to collective action. This includes key partnerships and investments with The Recycling Partnership (TRP), the Closed Loop Fund (CLF)and, as a founding member, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF)’s new ReSource: Plastic activation hub.

Erin Simon, WWF’s Director of Sustainability R&D commented, “ReSource: Plastic seeks to help companies translate aspirational commitments into meaningful and measurable action on plastic waste. Keurig Dr Pepper’s leadership role within ReSource will strengthen the data-driven and collaborative foundation of the activation hub, and will hopefully inspire a sea change across other companies as we work to stop the flow of plastic into nature.”

KDP is striving for zero waste and positive impact across the Company’s entire footprint by focusing on all environmental impacts and natural resource use. Today, the Company is introducing the following new unified environmental goals:

Send zero waste to landfill across our operations by 2025

Obtain 100% of electricity from renewable sources by 2025

Improve our water use efficiency by 20% by 2025

Partner with our highest water-risk operating communities to replenish 100% of water used for our beverages in those communities by 2025

In addition to the KDP commitment to 100% renewable electricity, the Company is joining the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) to develop new, unified comprehensive carbon reduction goals in the future.

Supply Chain

KDP will continue to be a leader of sustainable practices in the coffee supply chain, engaging suppliers, farmers and both local and international organizations to benefit coffee farmers and their communities in the short and long term. The company is the largest buyer of Fair Trade coffee in the world and is working toward achieving its commitment to responsibly source 100% of its coffee and brewers by 2020. KDP’s social impact investments have reached more than 630,000 people in coffee communities, increasing farmer yields, profitability and resiliency, and the Company is on track to meet its previously set goal of significantly improving the lives of 1million people in its supply chain by 2020.

“We are forever grateful to Keurig Dr Pepper. Having a leader in the coffee industry recognize that a long-term sustainable future for coffee depends on agricultural research blazed a trail for the rest of the coffee industry to follow,” said Tim Schilling, founder, World Coffee Research. “The result is an amazing collaboration to create a nonprofit, global coffee research center that will hopefully change the future of coffee.”

KDP is continuing to explore how the model of engagement and impact it has long applied to coffee can apply to its newly expanded supply chain, including commodities such as aluminum, apples, corn and other sweeteners, and is working to set broader responsible sourcing goals beyond its coffee commitments in the future.

Health and Wellbeing

KDP is committed to providing a balanced portfolio of beverage options and the resources consumers need to make informed choices for themselves and their families. Our growing portfolio contains more low- and no calorie choices than ever before, and new smaller-size options are available across our family of brands. The Company will partner with leading organizations to accelerate portfolio innovation and transparency for health and wellbeing. This includes continued industry collaboration with the American Beverage Association and the Alliance for a Healthier Generation for the Balanced Calorie Initiative, with a collective industry goal to reduce beverage calories 20% per person nationally by 2025.

Communities

KDP is committed to giving back and engaging its employees to build stronger, healthier communities. The company invests in meaningful ways in local communities, with a goal to provide play opportunities to 13.5million children and families by 2020 through its Let’s Play initiative, a collaboration with national non-profits KaBOOM! and Good Sports. Since 2011, KDP has led more than 100 community playground build projects in underserved areas and has provided grants to build or improve more than 2,300 play spaces across the U.S., Canada and Mexico. In addition, KDP has provided more than 1,700 sports equipment grants to youth-serving organizations in need.

For more information on the company’s corporate responsibility strategy commitments, visit keurigdrpepper.com/en/our-company/corporate-responsibility.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading coffee and beverage company in North America, with annual revenue in excess of $11 billion. KDP holds leadership positions in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice and juice drinks and mixers, and markets the no. 1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. The Company maintains an unrivaled distribution system that enables its portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands to be available nearly everywhere people shop and consume beverages. With a wide range of hot and cold beverages that meet virtually any consumer need, KDP key brands include Keurig, Dr Pepper, Green MountainCoffee Roasters, Canada Dry, Snapple, Bai, Mott’s, CORE and The Original Donut Shop. The Company employs more than 25,000 employees and operates more than 120 offices, manufacturing plants, warehouses and distribution centers across North America. For more information, visit keurigdrpepper.com.