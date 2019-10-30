Live to Give Launches Bottled Water, Donating 50 Percent of Net Profits to Military, First Responders

DALLAS – Live to Give, a new brand dedicated to providing consumers with an easy way to give back, has announced the official launch of Live to Give bottled water. Designed to offer a simple way to give back to heroes who have already given so much, Live to Give donates 50 percent of its net profits to charitable organizations that support first responders, military members and their families. Live to Give believes that Americans do not need to wear a uniform to serve, and that by choosing Live to Give water at checkout, it can make the consumer a hero as well.

Live to Give was co-founded by a former Green Beret, John Wayne Walding, who was wounded in action and wanted to further support the efforts of military and first responders following his time on the battlefield. His co-founder, Zach Smith, is a former collegiate football player who has an unwavering drive to give back to veterans, first responders and their families. Through this shared passion and commitment, Walding and Smith created an avenue for consumers to share in that passion and give back in a simple yet meaningful way. Live to Give wants to impact lives by creating quality products and giving back a portion of the profits to three vetted charities to start – Folds of Honor, Task Force Dagger Foundation, and Chive Charities.

Folds of Honor has provided educational scholarships to spouses and children of America’s fallen and disabled service members. Task Force Dagger’s mission is to provide immediate assistance to wounded, ill or injured members of the United States Special Operations Command and their families. Chive Charities is committed to championing the underdogs by filling the gaps where others fall short by providing life-changing items to veterans, first responders and individuals with rare diseases.

“We are honored to offer a way that everyone can easily give back to military, veterans, first responders and their families,” said John Wayne Walding, co-founder of Live to Give. “As someone who served this country, you can never underestimate the power of saying ‘Thank You’ and giving back to those who have given so much, and Live to Give allows everyone to participate in that process with a simple purchase of a product you consume every single day.”

Smith continued, “Live to Give’s mission and purpose is simple. We want to allow consumers to give back through an everyday grocery store purchase – bottled water. As someone who did not serve in the military, Live to Give has given me an opportunity to share my passion with others, and we’re very motivated to serve our heroes through this brand.”

Crisp and refreshing, Live to Give water is pH-balanced and electrolyte-enhanced for optimal taste and hydration. The water is available in two sizes: 12-pack, 1-liter bottles and 12-pack, 20-ounce bottles and is priced in-line with other premium bottled water brands. To learn more about Live to Give and their charity partners, visit livetogive.com or purchase Live to Give water on Amazon by visiting bit.ly/DrinkLivetoGive.

About Live to Give

Founded on a passion for giving back to first responders, military members and their families, Live to Give was created to give consumers a simple, easy way to give back to military, first responders and their families. Live to Give donates 50 percent of its net profits to vetted and approved charities that focus on helping and giving back to those who serve us overseas and in our backyards. To learn more about Live to Give and its mission, visit livetogive.com or follow Live to Give on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @drinklivetogive.