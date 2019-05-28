Natalie’s Juice Company Transitions to PET Bottles

FORT PIERCE, Fla.– Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company has announced it will be transitioning to PET containers for the over 30-million bottles of juice that it produces for retail each year. The transition applies to 8 oz., 12 oz., 16 oz. and 32 oz. bottle sizes. Natalie’s Lemon and Natalie’s Lime juices will remain in the HDPE packaging (as these are food service times that do not appear at retail for the consumer to see) with Natalie’s juice offerings in the 64 oz. bottle being transitioned to PET containers in late August.

PET allows for more product transparency, letting customers see the rich color of the fresh juice. It is a highly-valued packaging material, is strong yet lightweight, non-reactive and shatterproof. It is recyclable. Best of all, it’s certified BPA free and classified as recycle 1. PET’s safety when it comes to storing beverages is recognized by health authorities around the world.

According to a recent survey from L.E.K. consulting, consumer demand for healthier and environmentally friendly packaging has driven 85% of Consumer Product Good companies to change their brand packaging.

The PET transition comes at the perfect time, allowing Natalie’s to elevate the quality of their products concurrent with the company’s expanding geographic reach and exponential sales growth.

“At Natalie’s, we continually seek innovative and sustainable ways to produce and package our clean, authentic juices,” said Marygrace Sexton, the founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “This is our first bottle manufacturing change in over thirty years, and we’re happy we can maintain Natalie’s distinct bottle shape, while at the same time having our updated packaging reflect our core value of producing high quality juices.”

While the new bottles will be distinguished by their magenta cap color, across all juices, other packaging elements like UPC code, GTIN number, pack/sizes and TI/HI will remain the same.

“At Natalie’s, we only implement changes that benefit our customers,” said Natalie Sexton, VP of marketing. “Our switch to PET bottles continues our tradition of bringing excellence to our customers, be that in the form of fresh ingredients, great taste or versatile packaging.”

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s national award-winning juices, visit OIJC.com

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.