Natalie’s Showcases New Juices

FORT PIERCE, Fla.— Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company has announced that it will showcase the two newest members of its popular Holistic Juice line at the Fall PMA Fresh Summit Convention and Expo being held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim on October 18 and 19, 2019.

The two new, ready-to-drink, functional beverages are:

Aura, which is made from blood orange, strawberry puree, and the exotic Indian herb ashwagandha, is specially formulated to help ease anxiety and improve sleep, while boosting and regulating the immune system.

Replenish, which is made from a blend of cucumber juice, celery juice, apple juice, lime juice with holy basil extract, aloe, jalapeno extract and sweet basil, is a hydrating mixture that helps detoxify and invigorate.

Attendees can stop by Natalie’s Booth #2017 on the expo floor to sample the new juices. Anaheim Convention Center is located at 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA

The juice company first introduced their next generation of cold-pressed juices, which feature unique function and holistic properties, in 2018. Since then, the innovative line has taken off and offered customers an authentic choice in functional juices.

“We welcome these two new additions to Natalie’s growing family of functional ready-to-drink Holistic Juices because they continue our mission of promoting customer health, wellness and nutrition,” said Marygrace Sexton, the Founder and CEO of Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company. “We love discovering fresh new ways to offer our customers juices that will improve every aspect of their lives.”

Aura and Replenish join Natalie’s other three holistic cold-pressed juices:

Purify – made from blood orange, grapefruit, dandelion and ginger to help reduce inflammation and improve digestion.

Relax – made from orange, pineapple, chamomile and passion flower to help calm the mind and relax the soul.

Resilient – made from blood orange, elderberry, turmeric, black pepper and ginger to help boost the immune system and lower inflammation.

“Natalie’s remains one of the only brands on the shelf to provide customers with an authentic functional juice line,” said Natalie Sexton, Vice President of Marketing. “We take time to find just the right mix of special ingredients that will ensure our customers an authentic approach to clean living.”

All of Natalie’s Holistic Juices, including Aura and Replenish, will be available on supermarket shelves and through the company’s special direct-to-consumer ecommerce site. To learn more about how to purchase Natalie’s Holistic Juices directly, visit: orchidislandjuice.com/holistic-juices/

To learn more about Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company’s award-winning juices, visit OIJC.com

For more information about the PMA Fresh Summit Convention and Expo visit: pma.com/events/freshsummit

About Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company

Natalie’s Orchid Island Juice Company is a woman-owned and family-operated business that has been committed to producing only the highest quality, authentically fresh juices for the past 30 years. All of Natalie’s juices are squeezed fresh in small batches using hand-picked fruits and vegetables from Florida Farmers or American growers. The juices are distributed in 32 states across the U.S. and over 41 different countries worldwide.