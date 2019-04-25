New Age Beverages Announces Marley Brand Expansion with the Marley Family

DENVER— New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV), the Colorado and Utah-based organic and natural beverage company intending to become the world’s leading healthy beverages and lifestyles company, has announced the expansion of its Marley brand licensing agreements with the family of Bob Marley for an additional 10 years.

New Age initially acquired the licensing rights for certain Marley ready to drink beverages in mid-2017, and since that time has completely re-architected the brand including the development and launch of Organic Marley Mate and Marley Cold Brew. New Age’s Marley brand was one of the Company’s leading brands in growth in 2018 with increased demand of more than 70 percent. New Age’s Marley Mate brand led its segment in growth, and the resurgence of the Marley Mellow Mood Relaxation Drinks following its remake, has paved the way for the launch of Marley+CBD in 2019.

Building on the success over the past year with the Marley brand, New Age and the Marley family agreed to extend the licensing agreement for an additional 10 years through March 31, 2030. New Age will continue to work closely with the family to promote and build awareness and affinity of the Marley brand as part of an advisory agreement that was put in place concurrent with the renewed licensing agreement.

Jay Barrow, head of marketing at New Age commented: “Since taking over the Marley brand, we have successfully completely remade the brand in beverages together with the help of the Family. We know the potential that the brand represents across beverage segments with its current portfolio and the impending products infused with CBD. We look forward to capturing that potential together with the support of the Marley family.”

About New Age Beverages Corporation

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado and Utah-based healthy beverage company dedicated to inspiring and educating consumers to “live healthy.” The Company is the only omni-channel company with access to traditional retail, e-commerce, direct-to-consumer and medical channels across 60 countries around the world. New Age is also the only one-stop-shop of healthy beverages and includes the brands Tahitian Noni, TeMana, Búcha Live Kombucha, XingTea, Coco-Libre, Marley and others. New Age competes in the growth segments of the >$1 trillion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry and has become one of the 40 largest non-alcoholic beverage companies, one of the largest healthy beverage companies and the fastest growing in the world over the past three years. The Company’s brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 60 countries internationally across all channels via a hybrid of direct-to-consumer and traditional distribution and route-to-market systems. The Company operates the websites newagebev.com, newagebev.us, morinda.com, mybucha.com, xingtea.com, drinkmarley.com and cocolibre.com. New Age has exclusively partnered with the world’s 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us #EnditToday.