New Slice Ventures to Launch Four Slice Flavors

CHICAGO— New Slice Ventures has announced that it will be launching the highly-anticipated new Slice beverage at Chicago’s popular annual Taste of River North event, which will be held the weekend of July 19 to 21 in Ward Park along the Chicago River, the same weekend the new product will become available for purchase nationwide.

The annual food and music lover’s event regularly hosts more than 35,000 guests who gather to taste some of River North’s most dynamic food and drinks and listen to the best party jams play live on stage.

Presented by the River North Residents Association, this year’s festival will feature a colorful tent where visitors can sample and purchase the new Slice in four creative flavors: Raspberry & Grapefruit, Blackberry, Mango & Pineapple and Cranberry & Apple.

The new Slice has no added sugar, no artificial sweeteners, no artificial colors or caffeine. Slice is only 25 calories per serving which is up to 80% fewer calories than most regular cans of soda.

New Slice Ventures has deep roots in Chicago’s River North District. Spiral Sun Ventures, which invested in New Slice Ventures, has its headquarters in the River North area. Mark Thomann, the Chicago-based CEO of New Slice Ventures, said in a statement: “We are really excited that our neighbors and friends will be able to drink a Slice at this great Chicago event.”