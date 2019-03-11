Newvana Cocktail Mixer Line Launches

BOSTON— This week, the New England Food Show is featuring a brand-new product, Newvana, a premium and affordable line of cocktail mixers with six different refreshing flavors. These cocktail mixers offer a myriad of benefits, including the use of pure, organic ingredients, in addition to being non-GMO, vegan, Kosher and gluten-free.

“This is the first of many upcoming food shows that Newvana will be spotlighted in the national rollout to retailers, restaurants, distributors and cruise lines,” said Karl Marx with Paradise Ingredients from Costa Rica.

Focus group results were extremely good with a 94 percent purchase intent and an 84 percent taste preference over competitors. Comments included: “Best new tasting product,” “Can’t believe that this is not my regular brand,” “Premium product for cocktail drinkers” and “Loved the shape of the packaging design.”

All the mixers in this line are made with all-natural ingredients sourced and produced from the fresh, high-quality fruits of Costa Rica. With no high-fructose corn syrup and no preservatives, consumers can rest assured they are getting only the finest fruits and purest ingredients this tropical paradise has to offer.

The six new flavors in aseptic packaging are: Pina Colada, Mango Daiquiri, Bloody Mary, Strawberry Daiquiri, Margarita and Sweet & Sour.

Newvana has many attributes that consumers of today are looking for:

No high-fructose corn syrup

No bitter aftertaste

100 percent all-natural

Contains real fruit

No artificial sweeteners

For inquiries about distribution, please contact the Branded Plus sales team at 1-800-208-6149 or sales@brandedplus.net.