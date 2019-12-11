NOCCO Signs Multiple Athletes as Brand Ambassadors

LOS ANGELES– NOCCO – a leading no carb, branched chain amino acids (BCAA) beverage company – signed multiple leading athlete brand ambassadors to promote its premium products in the fitness community. Accomplished athletes, such as three-times CrossFit® Games Champion Tia-Clair Toomey and rising CrossFit star Haley Adams, will collaborate with NOCCO to strengthen brand awareness across the country and worldwide.

“It has been a fantastic year and so great to see the passion and commitment from our ambassadors. We have signed over 50 athletes all over the USA this year, many within functional fitness. We look forward to working even closer with the team, supporting them in their future success, and together spreading the love for NOCCO,” said NOCCO USA CEO, Ben Jones.

In addition to Toomey and Adams, NOCCO has attracted some of the world’s most incredible talents including Laura Micetich, Becca Voigt and IFBB Pro Thomas Bakke. Each ambassador boasts impressive athletic accomplishments, such as Haley Adams’ sixth place finish in her first year competing in the women’s individual, claiming the title Rookie of the Yearand Fittest Teen on Earth™.

NOCCO hosts ambassador events throughout the year to support its program, including the annual Beach Battle and the 2019 Reebok CrossFit® Games where NOCCO athletes compete from all over the world.

The brand welcomes ambassadors from all backgrounds and sports, bringing diversity and unique experiences to the program. NOCCO plans to continue strengthening its ambassador program throughout 2020 and beyond. To learn more, visit www.nocco.com or follow them on Instagram.

About NOCCO

All NOCCO products have a blend of BCAA’s (branched-chain amino acids), green tea extract and vitamins. They are vegan and available with or without caffeine, carbonated and with different levels of BCAA’s. NOCCO is available in four great tasting flavors – Caribbean, Peach, Tropical and Apple.

