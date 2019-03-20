Oki Announces Safeway Distribution Across Colorado

VANCOUVER, SAN DIEGO and DENVER— Phivida Holdings Inc. has announced that leading supermarket chain, Safeway, will begin selling Oki beverages in over 100 stores located across Colorado. This is the first major retailer in the U.S. to offer the Oki line of iced teas and waters, which now will come infused with 20 mg of active hemp extract. Albertsons Companies LLC, the parent of Safeway, has over 2200 stores nationwide and is the second largest supermarket chain in North America.

“We are extremely excited to be associated with the Safeway brand and appreciate their confidence in us and their desire to align with a trusted brand and product such as Oki,” said Jim Bailey, president and CEO of Phivida. “Our clear differentiator was the quality of our product and the mutual respect for the high QA/QC standards we both uphold. Our team is committed to working closely with Safeway to launch the Oki brand to ensure we have a holistic marketing approach. We are focused on in-store activations, targeted consumer sampling and a 360 degree communications approach utilizing social, traditional media and working closely with our PR firm to gain earned media.”

All eight flavors of Oki will be sold in Safeway Colorado locations starting this April. Consumers will be able to find the products in the specialty drinks aisle. The initial product shipment includes approximately 2,500 cases, or 30,000 units, with a new production run of Oki beverages currently underway to support the expected demand. Additional retail distribution of the Oki product line is expected to launch in approximately 900 other outlets in early Q2 2019.

Oki beverages are now infused with 20 mg of active hemp extract per bottle and come in two different formulations: iced teas and flavor-infused water, each ranging in four different 16 oz. flavors. All products contain non-GMO, natural and organic ingredients and are plant based and vegan friendly, and packaged in sleek 100 per cent recyclable glass containers.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Safeway in Denver and the surrounding areas in launching our full line of Oki active hemp infused waters and teas,” said Doug Campbell, chief commercial officer at Phivida. “We are at the forefront of this new and exciting category, and with this partnership, we will be reaching consumers in 103 stores across the state of Colorado.”

Phivida created the Oki line as a powerful offering that restores balance and focus to people’s everyday lives when they need it most – whether during recovery from a workout or getting ready for the day ahead. The company strives to bring premium products to broader consumer and retail audiences in an active hemp extract market that is poised to explode to $22 billion by 2022.

The Oki line of beverages is currently only sold in the U.S. For more information, please visit: feelOki.com

About Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego, CA. Phivida is a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world’s dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com