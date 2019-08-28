Origin Almond Relaunches with Sustainable Sourcing, Upgraded Packaging, New Flavor

Philadelphia, Penn. — Origin Almond, maker of Almond Juice beverages, today announced a brand refresh which includes transitioning supply to sustainable Zero-Waste Almonds, packaging upgrades, & the introduction of a new ‘Hemp Mojito’ flavor. The newly refreshed lineup will debut at Expo East (Booth 8523) and launch in stores this September.

“Since our February launch, we’ve seen consistent monthly growth as more consumers are discovering our low-sugar & Keto-friendly alternative to juice,” said Jake Deleon, founder & CEO of Origin Almond. “We’ve also had the opportunity to listen to our consumers & retail partners and understand what can be done to make the product, and ourselves, better.”

Sustainability with Zero-Waste Almonds

All the Origin Almond products now start with a base of Zero-Waste Almonds, meaning all parts of the harvested almond fruit is either used or upcycled. The outer hull is used as an alternative food source for cattle, the inner shell is used to power biofuel, and once the almond seed itself is extracted of its liquid essence, the remaining spent almond meal is upcycled as the primary component for the company’s separate Clean as Kale™ skincare line.

Upgraded Packaging

With the partnership of KraftHeinz through their Springboard Incubator, the company learned valuable insights on consumers’ perception and understanding of almond juice. Although they were intrigued by the unique concept and attracted to its’ nutritional profile, some had difficulty in imagining the product’s taste. We took these insights and collaborated with Colorado-based Emily Wolf of Ten Sixty Two. The new packaging addresses that barrier by highlighting vibrant and bright food visuals that describe each respective flavor. Furthermore, the front label prominently features its’ low sugar content, a key differentiator in the sugary premium juice set. (See new lineup shot below)

New Hemp Mojito Flavor

Origin Almond is thrilled to present its unique twist on the iconic Lime & Mint cocktail that’s infused with organic hemp hearts for added plant-powered functionality. Furthermore, all other Origin Almond flavors, Lemon Ginger, Turmeric Ginger, Piña Colada, & Matcha+Super Greens, now have improved flavors with 5g of plant protein and as low as 1g of sugar per bottle.

The Origin Almond products are available in select Whole Foods Market Stores, Walmart Stores, and other premium retail partners in the Mid-Atlantic Northeast, and Midwest areas. To learn more, visit www.OriginAlmond.com

About Origin Almond

Origin Almond®, exists to reinvent cold-pressed juices. Their innovative line of ready-to-drink (RTD) Cold-Pressed Almond Juices offer the delicious fresh taste & functionality of premium fruit juices with less sugar & carbs and more plant-protein & healthy fat. The company was founded by Jake Deleon, a food & beverage brand builder who had previously worked for Procter & Gamble and Starbucks Coffee. Origin Almond is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE). For more information about Origin Almond, visit https://www.OriginAlmond.com/.

About The Kraft Heinz Company

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is one of the largest food and beverage companies in the world. A globally trusted producer of delicious foods, The Kraft Heinz Company provides high quality, great taste and nutrition for all eating occasions whether at home, in restaurants or on the go. The Company’s iconic brands include Kraft, Heinz, ABC, Capri Sun, Classico, Jell-O, Kool-Aid, Lunchables, Maxwell House, Ore-Ida, Oscar Mayer, Philadelphia, Planters, Plasmon, Quero, Smart Ones and Velveeta. The Kraft Heinz Company is dedicated to the sustainable health of our people, our planet and our Company. For more information, visit www.kraftheinzcompany.com. For additional information on the Springboard Incubator program, visit www.springboardbrands.com.