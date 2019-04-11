Phivida Partners with Scout Distribution

VANCOUVER and SAN DIEGO— Phivida Holdings Inc. is pleased to announce a partnership signed on April 5, 2019 with Scout Distribution, an innovative beverage distributor based in San Diego, California. Scout will be the official distributor of Oki beverages in the San Diego area, a region with over three million people that is also ranked as a top ten wellness market by the MINDBODY Wellness Index.

“Our strategy has been to put our product in the hands of influencers and early adopters; and San Diego has a high concentration of health-conscious consumers,” said Greg McCauley, senior VP of distribution for Phivida. “Scout knows this market deeply, and its team has a proven track record of successfully launching brands in multiple categories by deploying social and traditional marketing methods and through special events. I’m very excited about our partnership in the San Diego market.”

“We are excited to be working with Phivida and their management team. They have applied their large beverage company expertise in creating an extraordinary brand and product line which will potentially gain significant traction with the young, health-aware consumer,” added Jeff Hansson, COO of Scout. “They are a perfect addition to our brand portfolio and will benefit from our unique distributor/brand business model.”

For more information on Phivida products, please visit feeloki.com and hempvidaplus.com.

About Scout Distribution

Created by a group of individuals who are committed to building brands in an unconventional way, Scout Distribution is leading with innovation and customer service. With the goal to work with each of their brands individually to achieve their goals; Scout Distribution, where brands come first. For more information, visit scoutdist.com.

About Phivida Holdings Inc.

Phivida Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with operations in San Diego CA. Phividais a premium functional food and beverage company focused on whole plant nutrition and natural ingredients that help best maintain overall health and balance in the human body. The company infuses organic active hemp extract into a variety of premium beverages and clinical products for everyday health. Phivida embraces and celebrates a return to organic, natural, plant-based foods and beverages, and a focus on holistic health and wellness. The mission is to help reduce the world’s dependence on pharmaceuticals and provide food and beverage choices that allow customers to live a balanced, healthy lifestyle. For more information, visit phivida.com.