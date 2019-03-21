Q Mixers and Tales of the Cocktail Announce Exclusive Partnership

NEW ORLEANS and BROOKLYN, N.Y.— Q, the fastest-growing premium mixer brand in the US, as well as the number one brand among bartenders in America, has announced that it has signed on as the official and exclusive mixer partner of Tales of the Cocktail, the annual event, now in its 17th year, that has evolved from a walking tour of historic New Orleans cocktail bars into the world’s premier cocktail festival.

Tales of the Cocktail 2019 will be held July 16-21.

Q Mixers VP of marketing Jaron Berkhemer said, “Tales of the Cocktail is recognized as among the most important events on the cocktail community calendar, each year bringing more than 30,000 brands, bartenders, and cocktail enthusiasts to America’s best drinking city to experience the best our industry has to offer. This partnership is truly unprecedented as Tales has never before engaged an official carbonated mixer partner. It represents a significant step forward into the spotlight for Q as a brand and premium mixers as a category.”

The partnership comes as cocktail culture trends toward simpler drinks, like the highball, made with the best possible ingredients from top-quality spirits, crystal clear ice and the best tasting mixers, and on the heels of Morgan Stanley’s prediction that the premium carbonated mixer market will grow sevenfold in the US over the next five years. Q leads the way in category growth posting gains of 62 percent in the 24-week period ending Dec. 30, 2018 compared to 54 percent over the full 52 weeks of 2018.

“We are so thrilled to announce Q Mixers as our official mixer partner for Tales of the Cocktail,” said Caroline Rosen, executive director of Tales of the Cocktail Foundation. “The Q team shares the Foundation’s core values to Educate, Support, and Advance the global spirits community and mirrors our passion for the craft. We look forward to working hand in hand to highlight their fantastic products at our future Tails of the Cocktail activations.”

About Q Mixers

Q makes the world’s best carbonated mixers – spectacular beverages crafted with authentic ingredients, more carbonation and much less sugar to perfectly complement the world’s finest spirits. Our tonic water, ginger beer and other flavors are proudly carried by many of America’s best restaurants, bars and retailers including Whole Foods, Safeway, Kroger, Total Wine and Amazon. For more information please visit Qmixers.com. Follow on social media: @Qmixers, #HIGHBALLR.

About Tales of the Cocktail Foundation

Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is a non-profit organization that educates, advances and supports the global hospitality industry and creates lasting impact in our host communities. Tales of the Cocktail Foundation is the global leader in spirits education and a platform to tackle issues facing the industry. The pillars of the Foundation are to Educate, Advance and Support the hospitality industry through programs that benefit individuals and organizations in the community and to make lasting impact in communities that host our events. For more information on Tales of the Cocktail, please visit talesofthecocktailfoundation.org.

About Tales of the Cocktail

Founded in 2002, Tales of the Cocktail has grown from a small gathering of cocktail lovers into the world’s premier cocktail festival. Each year the international spirits industry is welcomed to New Orleans for a week of seminars, tastings, networking events and much more. With 300+ annual events developed specifically for bartenders, distillers and other spirits professionals, Tales of the Cocktail is the industry’s annual meeting place for the exchange of new ideas, products and techniques.