RISE Brewing Co. Announces Official USA Surfing and USA Climbing Partnerships

STAMFORD, Conn.— RISE Brewing Co., the Connecticut-based innovative nitro cold brew coffee brand, has announced their official partnership with both the USA Surfing and USA Climbing teams, providing zero-calorie, organic Original Black nitro cold brew coffee to help fuel the athletes.

“It’s truly inspiring to watch athletes compete alone in harmony with nature and push themselves to be the best they can be,” said Rise Brewing Co. CEO and co-founder Grant Gyesky. “It’s fitting, too, as here at RISE we’re always challenging ourselves to be better – whether that be in the office, riding waves, climbing mountains or raising children. No matter what challenge is ahead of us, it’s important to keep fueling ourselves forward. We’re proud to be the official partner of both USA teams and look forward to watching them tackle life in strides.”

RISE Brewing Co.’s partnership with USA Surfing kicked off at Toyota USA Surfing’s Prime Series in Huntington Beach, California, on Feb. 8, and USA Climbing at the Bouldering Open National Championship in Redmond, Oregon on Feb. 1. RISE Brewing Co. will also provide coffee to the organizations, judges, athletes and attendees at major national and regional events throughout the seasons, including:

USA Climbing Sport & Speed Open Nationals (March 8 – 9, 2019)

June USA Surfing Championships and Team Trials (June 10 – 20, 2019)

USA Climbing Sport & Speed Youth Nationals (July 11 – 14, 2019)

“As an organization that is always on the move and constantly making coffee shop runs, having convenient, ready-to-drink coffee that also tastes great is a huge win,” said Zachary Brinchi, marketing and communications manager for USA Climbing. “Our athletes are looking for quick alternatives to coffee for those early mornings at the crag or at the gym. RISE Brewing Co.’s Original Black coffee product is organic, non-GMO, and has zero calories and is our first choice for coffee on the go!”

“RISE Brewing Co. is such a smart, progressive group of pros, who are making big waves in the market,” said USA Surfing CEO Greg Cruse. “Our athletes like the portable, clean energy the drink provides for early morning surf sessions and it tastes amazing.”

About Rise Brewing Co.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants and cafes. RISE Brewing Co.’s award-winning Flagship Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO, non-dairy and zero calories (think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head). An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE Brewing Co. a distinctive roar when opened and a creamy cascade. To round out its portfolio of health-conscious and innovative drinks, the company introduced a citrus line that “tastes like tea, caffeinates like coffee,” and the world’s first USDA Certified Organic non-dairy and dairy canned lattes. Find more information about RISE Brewing Co. at risebrewingco.com. You can also follow along on Instagram, Facebook, Yelp or Twitter.