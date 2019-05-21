RISE Brewing Co.’s Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Launches Nationwide in Walmart

NEW YORK– RISE Brewing Co., the innovative nitro cold brew coffee brand, announced that they are hitting the shelves in over 2,000 Walmart locations across the U.S., further expanding the company’s nationwide footprint.

“Each week over 275 million customers and members visit Walmart stores across the country, whether it’s to find traditional household items or innovative, up-and-coming brands at a great value,” said RISE Brewing Co.’s CEO and co-founder, Grant Gyesky. “Like Walmart, RISE Brewing Co. started off small, and is now devoted to being a leader in our space by constantly evolving and pushing the boundaries, not only with our product launches, but also with our strategic partnerships. We are honored to be a part of Walmart’s overall mission of delivering quality products that speak to today’s consumer. Now, along with Walmart, Amazon and our direct to consumer online business, we have the ability to reach more coffee fanatics than ever before.”

Founded in New York in 2015, RISE Brewing Co. operates with the mission of creating high-quality, great-tasting beverages with the freshest organic ingredients available. With this mission in mind, they’ve developed a robust product lineup, which includes their award-winning organic, non-GMO, non-dairy and zero calorie Original Black nitro cold brew coffee, their Oat Milk Latte and Mocha Latte, both made with RISE’s own USDA organic, dairy-free, sustainable, vegan Oat Milk and their Classic Latte, made with organic skim milk.

According to Melissa Kalimov, RISE Brewing Co. COO: “Expanding into one of the biggest retail conglomerates in the U.S. has given us a platform to fuel more consumers across the country with our staple line of ready-to-drink nitro cold brew coffee. We look forward to continue expanding our nationwide distribution.”

In addition to Walmart, RISE Brewing Co.’s range of shelf-stable cans of ready-to-drink nitro cold brew coffee can be found in select grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants and cafes across the U.S.

Visit your local Walmart to find select flavors of RISE Brewing Co.’s line of nitro cold brew coffee today.

RISE Brewing Co. brews nitro cold-brew coffee kegs and shelf-stable cans for grocery stores, convenience stores, offices, bars/restaurants and cafes. Our flagship, award-winning Original Black coffee is organic, non-GMO, non-dairy and zero calories. Think a super light, refreshing stout beer meets iced coffee with a frothy head. An infusion of nitrogen gives RISE its distinctive, creamy cascade. We also have a line of organic dairy and non-dairy lattes — including our multi-award-winning Oat Milk Latte and Oat Milk Mocha.