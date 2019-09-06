Sol-ti Appoints James Murray as Chief Operating Officer

SAN DIEGO– Sol-ti, a leading & innovative manufacturer of Organic, Glass Bottled, LivingBeverages, announced today that it has named James Murray as Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective Q3 2019.

Murray was the former VP of Brewing Operations of billion dollar Ballast Point Brewing Company (BP), where he oversaw 600,000 square feet of production facilities in 5 different locations. Throughout his tenure at BP, he executed on leading operations from $1MM per year in sales to $105MM+ per year in sales including oversight of all operations, logistics (in/out), quality control, plant build outs & expansions, brewing & production, raw material procurement and supply chain.

“Sol-ti’s success is rooted in consistently developing the highest quality organic beverages, backed by our employee owned and operated team that brings energy and excitement into their daily work. We are enthusiastic to welcome James Murray to join theSol-ti team,” said Ryne O’Donnell, Founder and CEO, Sol-ti. “Murray is a trusted leader who consistently delivers results. He is uniquely qualified to lead our operations, build a world class team and scale production as needed for exponential growth. I have confidence in Murray’s ability to align Sol-ti’s world-class production facility with industry leading operational practices to drive and expand the future generation of Sol-ti.”

As COO, Murray will drive scalable operational excellence, strengthen our supply chain, expand plant & equipment while maintaining great gross margins on our portfolio of products.

James Murray added, “I am excited to take on the COO role at Sol-ti. As a former VP of Operations, Sol-ti offers a unique niche and technology in the marketplace to provide a real solution for the health of people and the planet. I look forward to leveraging my operational management experience as I join the Sol-ti Leadership Team.”

Murray is a proven leader who will bring value to the commitment and innovation of Sol-ti. As an early investor in 2016 and shareholder, his goals are aligned as a key member of the Sol-ti Leadership Team in driving strategic development and consistency as Sol-ti grows.

About Sol-ti

Sol-ti is built on a passion for healthy living and sustainability. Sol-ti is committed to helping individuals shine with LivingBeverages while also protecting the planet with the use of sustainable glass packaging. We each have an inner light. At Sol-ti, we encourage you to shine your brightest with Living Beverages. These Living Beverages are UV Light Filtered – ensuring they are never heat pasteurized.Each beverage is an alchemy of fresh ingredients with very real benefits for well-being; rich in biophotons and Charged with Light for energy, positivity and health.For more information about Sol-ti, visit: Solti.com.