St. Elder Artisanal Liqueur Expands Line with Pamplemousse and Blood Orange Expressions

BOSTON– M.S. Walker has announced the introduction of two new expressions to its St. Elder line of artisanal liqueurs. St. Elder Pamplemousse Artisanal Liqueur and St. Elder Blood Orange Artisanal Liqueur are currently rolling out throughout the United States. These two new products join St. Elder Natural Elderflower Liqueur, which has become one of the most popular elderflower liqueurs on the market.

On the palate, St. Elder Pink Grapefruit Artisanal Liqueur offers refreshing notes of citrus with the perfect balance of fruit and sweetness, while St. Elder Blood Orange Artisanal Liqueur delivers a bittersweet, citrus-forward profile that livens up a variety of traditional and original cocktails.

These two new liqueurs join the popular St. Elder Natural Elderflower Liqueur. Crafted in small batches from an extract of fresh elderflower blossoms, St. Elder Natural Elderflower Liqueur brightens up cocktails with notes of sweet citrus and floral honey.

St. Elder Pink Grapefruit Artisanal Liqueur and St. Elder Blood Orange Artisanal Liqueur will be widely available across the United States with an SRP of $19.99. For recipe inspiration and more information on St. Elder’s line of artisanal liqueurs, please visit st-elder.com or follow the brand on Instagram and Facebook.

About M.S. Walker

Founded in 1933, M.S. Walker, Inc. is a New England-based importer & distributor of fine wines and spirits, serving both national and international brands. Based in Massachusetts, the company acts as an Agency Importer of select national spirit brands and several wine brands from around the world, in addition to manufacturing its own brands in Boston, MA.