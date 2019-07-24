Starbucks Creamers Launching Nationwide

SEATTLE and ARLINGTON, Va.— Starbucks and Nestlé have announced the launch of Starbucks Creamers, marking this the first time the Starbucks brand has entered the refrigerated creamer category, which is projected to top $7.8 billion by 2023 in the US. Less than a year from inception to shelf, Starbucks Creamers are the fourth product platform developed since the companies formed a global coffee alliance in August 2018. The companies continue to drive strong momentum and deliver a premium coffee experience for consumers in the grocery aisle.

Since forming their alliance, both companies saw creamers as a growth opportunity and leveraged Nestlé’s more than 50 year expertise in the creamer category and Starbucks nearly 50 year heritage and well-loved coffee house flavors, resulting in the perfect blend of experts to bring Starbucks Creamers to market for consumers.

“Nestlé has been a leader in the creamer category since launching Coffee mate in 1961 and we continue to innovate and help drive category growth,” said Daniel Jhung, President of Beverage, Nestlé USA. “In our work with Starbucks through our global coffee alliance, we saw the opportunity to introduce Starbucks Creamers as a new way for consumers to enjoy the Starbucks café flavors they know and love from the comforts of their home.”

Starbucks Creamers deliver a great taste and creamy texture that celebrates the coffee in the finished cup. They will be available in three flavors: Caramel, White Chocolate, and Cinnamon Dolce, inspired by customer-favorite handcrafted beverages served at Starbucks cafés: Caramel Macchiato, White Chocolate Mocha and Cinnamon Dolce Latte. Beginning this August, Starbucks Creamers can be found in the refrigerated aisle where groceries are sold and select online retailers across the U.S.

“We know that Starbucks customers are passionate about their coffee and with Starbucks Creamers we are delighted to give them another way to enjoy their favorite Starbucks Experience and flavors at home and outside of our cafes,” said Duncan Moir, president, global channel development at Starbucks.

For more information about Starbucks Creamers, visit athome.starbucks.com/creamers.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with more than 30,000 stores around the globe, Starbucks is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at stories.starbucks.com and Starbucks.com.

About Nestlé USA

Named among “The World’s Most Admired Food Companies” in Fortune magazine for twenty-two consecutive years, Nestlé USA brands are in nearly every home in the country. With some of the most recognizable food and beverage brands, including Coffee mate, DiGiorno and Nestlé Toll House, the largest coffee portfolio in the U.S. with Nescafé, Nestlé Starbucks Coffee and Chameleon Cold-Brew, and category disrupters like Sweet Earth Enlightened FoodsTM, Nestlé USA makes delicious, convenient products people love. With 2018 sales of $9.7 billion, Nestlé USA is part of Nestlé S.A. in Vevey, Switzerland — the world’s largest food and beverage company.