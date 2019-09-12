Tio Gazpacho Releases Brand Refresh

NEW YORK— Tio Gazpacho is unveiling its brand refresh this week at Expo East with all new packaging and flavor names. Tio is a savory, ready to drink soup with ingredients sourced fresh from California. This healthy, on the go snack is available in five mouthwatering flavors.

Tio’s new packaging better highlights the fresh, whole raw veggie ingredients used, and flavor names have been updated to better reflect these ingredients. Consumers can find Classic Gazpacho, Spicy Spinach Avocado, Golden Carrot, Watermelon Cilantro and Smoky Corn on shelf in Q4.

“We feel Tio’s updated packaging better defines the freshness of the product, and helps the consumer understand the best use for the product and that there is no heating or bowl required,” said Tio General Manager Matt Merson. “We are also able to better highlight our partnership with DIG, where we are investing in empowering communities to develop sustainable community gardens in Africa, and our Whole30 certification.”

All five flavors will be showcased at Expo East in Baltimore from September 11-14 at booth #8205. Tio is available online and in select markets in the US.