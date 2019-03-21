TreTap Launches CBD-Infused Tree Water Beverage

BURLINGTON, Vt.– One of Vermont’s fastest growing organic brands has launched the market’s first ever CBD infused maple water beverage. Tretap, which was acquired by Vermont’s original CBD store, Ceres Natural Remedies, in February, officially began selling the first CBD beverage flavor, Tangerine-Turmeric, in all Ceres stores across the state.

“This is a special day for all of us at Ceres Natural Remedies and Tretap. It highlights the collaboration of two Vermont wellness brands focused on consumer choice and access to quality products that benefit the body,” said Aaron Harris, director of sales and distribution for Ceres and Tretap founder.

Tretap is made in Vermont by seventh generation family maple growers. The low calorie, sparkling alternative to soda is naturally sweetened with a touch of anti-oxidant rich, organic maple syrup. 100 percent of the water contained in TreTap beverages is harvested using sustainable forestry practices and infused with organic flavors.

The new beverage line’s flavor profiles are based on the concept of “companion botanicals.” Such formulations are a marriage of broad-appeal fruits and complimentary herbs and flowers.

“At the core of our mission at Ceres, is the drive to introduce consumers to the power of plants, not simply hemp or cannabis, but the complete herbal apothecary that surrounds us and supports us in our health and wellness goals. The most effective way to incorporate these plant allies into our daily lifestyle is to include them in our diet. Adding these herbs and flowers into this line of Tretap beverages as a flavor component is a reminder to do just that,” said Bridget Conry, director of marketing for Ceres and Tretap.

Single 11.5 oz. cans of CBD infused Tangerine-Turmeric Tretap contain 25 mg. of hemp derived CBD and retail for $5.99 USD. They are available at the flagship Ceres Natural Remedies location in downtown Burlington as well as locations in Middlebury and Brattleboro.

Tretap Asks for Public Help to Choose Next Flavor

Part of what drives both Ceres and Tretap is its connection to customers. That’s why it is launching an online contest to create the next CBD infused flavor profile. Starting March 18, customers are invited to cast a vote for their favorite flavor by visiting the Ceres or Tretap Facebook pages or by navigating to surveymonkey.com/r/Q3523NQ. The contest will conclude at noon EST on April 1, 2019.

The flavor profile with the most votes will be announced in April and one voter at random will be chosen to receive a year’s supply of Tretap beverages along with a selection of Ceres Natural Remedies products.

About Ceres Natural Remedies, LLC

Ceres Natural Remedies is one of Vermont’s most successful retailers and distributors of hemp derived CBD products. Offering New England’s largest selection of CBD products for plant-based health and wellness, CNR offers over 50 brands of extracts, capsules, edibles, pet and body care products made from hemp. Ceres Natural Remedies brings together artisanal quality and science-based healing through local and national brands like Mary’s Medicinals, Charlotte’s Web, CBD Medic and more. Visit one of our locations to talk to our knowledgeable staff about natural remedies for stress, pain, anxiety, inflammation and more. Visit them online at ceresremedies.com.

About Tretap

Tretap’s story starts in the lush maple forests of Vermont. It is a story about sustainability and tradition that has been cultivated for generations. At the heart and soul of the company are two of Vermont’s largest maple farming families who harvest the maple sap that is the backbone of Tretap’s organic natural history. Its mission is to provide consumers with organic, sustainable and great tasting beverages that also help generate revenue for local Vermont Maple Farming Families. Tretap harvests 100 percent of its own organic tree water from its own Maple Farms, and distributes great tasting, healthy organic beverages through a network of Natural Distributors and DSD’s. Learn more at tretap.com.