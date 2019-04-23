Zest Tea Announces Expanded Retail Presence

BALTIMORE— Zest Tea, propelled by its new ready to drink (RTD) line of high caffeine, natural energy teas, has announced plans to expand its retail presence in 2019 from the current 2,000+ stores nationwide to 4,000+ locations, with a focus on the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast US.

Zest’s award winning bagged tea line launched into retail outlets in 2017 after a successful viral debut online. Initially testing retail distribution close to its Mid- Atlantic roots, Zest’s bagged teas have quickly expanded into 2000+ retail partner locations including Safeway, HEB, Winco, Hannaford and others. Since the recent introduction of Zest Tea’s sparkling RTD line, distribution has extended into 7-Eleven in the Mid-Atlantic and retailers across the New York Metro region through a distribution partnership with Dora’s Naturals. In the coming months, Zest’s RTD line will be introduced at Harris Tweeter and Whole Foods – Mid Atlantic, with continued expansion throughout the Northeast region.

“Simply put, our growth has been fueled by consumer demand. We constantly hear from our customers that Zest Tea has replaced their coffee and energy drink consumption, and they tell their friends. Our rapid retail expansion is testament to our branding as a healthy and natural alternative in the energy drink space, directly in line with consumer trends,” said founder and CEO of Zest Tea, James Fayal.

When describing the new partnership in the metro NYC region, Chris Psuik, VP of Dora’s Naturals commented: “We’re excited to be partnering with Zest Tea in the New York Metro market. Zest is at the forefront of the clean energy trend and we look forward to working with them to build the brand into a leader in the market.”

Zest Tea’s RTD line consists of three naturally flavored blends, including Passionfruit Berry, Spiced Chai Infusion and Pomegranate Mint, all of which are lightly sweetened and have only 50 – 60 calories per can. The company has priced the product for mass market consumption at $2.49 – $2.99 per can and expects “to continue rolling out Zest Tea’s bagged and RTD lines at retail in a rapid but deliberate manner using existing and new distribution partners,” said Fayal.

About Zest Tea

Winner of Best New Product at the World Tea Expo, Zest Tea offers the same energizing kick of coffee without the negative side effects. Every Zest blend has as much caffeine as coffee – 3X more than traditional tea – and amino acids shown to reduce the jitters and crash associated with other caffeinated products. Zest is a top selling Amazon tea brand and is available in over 2,000 stores nationwide.

About Dora’s Naturals

Founded in 1998, Dora’s Naturals, Inc. is a privately held natural, organic and specialty food and beverage distributor based in South Hackensack, New Jersey. The company’s mission is to provide the highest quality, natural, organic and specialty foods and beverages to retailers in the Northeastern United States. In addition to distributing to over 4,000 store locations in the Northeast, Dora’s also provides High Pressure Processing (HPP) and third-party logistics services.