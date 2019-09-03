Zest Tea Launches 0 Calorie RTD Extension, Updates Bagged Tea Packaging

BALTIMORE— Zest Tea is launching their first of several 0 calorie sparkling teas after successfully introducing three 50 – 60 calorie sparkling high caffeine teas last year. The new flavor, Blackberry Lime, contains 0 sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners.

The new flavor will be showcased at Expo East 2019, coinciding with its retail launch with Dora’s Naturals in New York City and with select UNFI retail partners. Additionally, the product will be available online at Zesttea.com and Amazon.com.

Zest Tea founder and CEO James Fayal describes the market’s interest in low calorie products, natural ingredients, and natural energy being key drivers behind the new flavor.

“The huge demand for low calorie, cleaner, and Keto diet friendly products, pushed us to develop this 0 calorie Blackberry Lime with organic ingredients and no sugar. Alternative, natural sweeteners have hugely improved in flavor from the early 2010’s. That improvement was central for developing a product that doesn’t sacrifice taste to get to 0. This is a great option for that sugary sweet tea drinker, the reformed energy drinker, and ‘I drink coffee for the caffeine not the taste‘ drinker all looking for a tastier, healthier, more functional alternative.”

The Zest Tea Sparkling Blackberry Lime comes in 12 oz. sleek cans, has 0 calories and 120 mg caffeine, and is made with organic flavors, stevia and erythritol. In addition, it contains 100 mg L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea that has been shown to prolong alertness while reducing the jitters and crash associated with caffeinated beverages.

The suggested retail price is identical to the existing 3 flavors, between $2.49-$2.99 per can.

After three years of selling high caffeine bagged teas in 15 sachet tins to grocery stores, Zest Tea is updating its packaging to 15 sachet chipboard boxes and launching two new blends. CEO James Fayal cites consumer confusion and cost as catalysts for the change.

“Legacy tea brands have done a great job crafting consumers’ expectations, specifically when it comes to expecting metal containers to contain loose leaf tea. Feedback from online customers, in-store samplings, and retail partners made it clear that we needed to update the packaging, and this chipboard box, with individually wrapped sachets inside, is what the consumer expects. Not only can we appropriately set and meet expectations – for a better, less confusing consumer experience – but we can also drop the final SRP by a dollar or more in most retailers.”

The non-gmo project certified ingredients, biodegradable sachets, and vibrant packaging remain unchanged from tins to chipboard. The four classic blends (Blue Lady, Pomegranate Mojito, Earl Grey, and Cinnamon Apple) are joined by two new blends, a full leaf tea version of a chai and a passion fruit berry green tea. All blends are available in select retailers starting September 2019 at an SRP of $5.99 – 6.99 per 15 sachet box.