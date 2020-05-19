Amazon Jungle Juice Announces Launch of Acai Beverages

SAN LEANDRO, Calif.– Amazon Jungle Juice is pleased to announce the launch of our new Acai superfood beverages made from pulp, not concentrate. These certified organic functional beverages (Acai Berry and Acai Guarana) are loaded with antioxidants.

Consumers are becoming aware of all the recent articles that communicate the health benefits, such as digestion, cell function and heart health associated with an antioxidant surge provided by the Acai berry. Just as important, a vast majority of consumers are embracing the value of antioxidants and natural energy alternatives.

As quoted by the President and equity partner, Tony Giannini, “All Acai products have enjoyed significant sales increases over the past five years as more consumers become educated on the daily health advantages. Consumers are continually searching for great tasting, healthy alternatives that provide their antioxidant fix for the day.”

Amazon Jungle Juice will be targeting produce section merchandising in the traditional and natural grocery channels.

