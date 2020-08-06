AriZona Beverages Expands Fruit Juice Cocktail Lineup With New Pineapple Flavor

NEW YORK– AriZona Beverages® is delighted to introduce the newest addition to its fruit juice cocktail lineup: Pineapple – a crisp and refreshing beverage arriving just in time for the late summer season.

An essential summer sip, AriZona Pineapple embodies flavors of the tropics and is the perfect complement to quench your thirst on a hot August day. Enjoy it alone or mixed into your Piña Colada recipe as the secret ingredient to a refreshing island cocktail.

AriZona Pineapple makes a splash onto the beverage scene as pineapple products are on the rise in the US, with Nielsen recently reporting that shelf stable pineapple goods have increased in sales by 39%. Pineapple has quickly become a popular fruit selection due to its healthy jam-packed vitamins, nutrients and minerals. AriZona Pineapple is 100% natural, fortified with Vitamin C, and made without preservatives or artificial colors.

AriZona Pineapple is the sixth addition to the brand’s juice cocktail line that includes staple flavors such as Fruit Punch, Mucho Mango and Watermelon. AriZona Pineapple is offered in 20 oz Tall Boy bottles, for $1.00 to $1.49, as well as in 24 packs and available at select bodegas, delis and grocery stores nationwide.

Share your social experience with us!

Instagram: @DrinkArizona

About AriZona Beverages

AriZona Beverages, founded in Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1992, is proud to be a family owned and operated American company. AriZona’s mission is to offer top quality beverages in uniquely designed packages that are accessible and affordable. AriZona Beverages — makers of the number one ready-to-drink Iced Tea in America – holds a unique position in the global beverage industry with its iconic $0.99 big can and “keep it real” no-frills approach to the consumer market. AriZona never pays for glitzy advertising campaigns to gain consumer loyalty and is constantly ahead of the curve, carving out trends without the use of focus groups and market research. With a loyal following across many demographics, AriZona pulls its inspiration from its fierce social media following and devoted fanbase. To learn more about AriZona, please visit drinkarizona.com